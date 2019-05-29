Man attacked in Mountain View Senior Center parking lot

A man was taken to the hospital after being attacked in the Mountain View Senior Center parking lot, shortly after finding his car had been burglarized, according to police.

The 23-year-old Mountain View resident told police that he had parked his car in the senior center parking lot and gone to his home nearby on Escuela Avenue on Saturday, May 25. When he returned to his car around 10 p.m. that evening, he found that it had been burglarized, and that his laptop and his wallet had been stolen, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. Unspecified tools were also reportedly taken from the car, Nelson said.

The victim told police he was getting out of his car when he was attacked from behind and kicked. He suffered moderate injuries to his face and abdomen during the attack and was transported to a nearby hospital, Nelson said.

The attackers fled before officers arrived, Nelson said, and the case is an active investigation.