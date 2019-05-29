News

Uploaded: Wed, May 29, 2019, 11:46 am

Man attacked in Mountain View Senior Center parking lot

Victim had just discovered laptop, wallet and tools had been stolen from his car

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A man was taken to the hospital after being attacked in the Mountain View Senior Center parking lot, shortly after finding his car had been burglarized, according to police.

The 23-year-old Mountain View resident told police that he had parked his car in the senior center parking lot and gone to his home nearby on Escuela Avenue on Saturday, May 25. When he returned to his car around 10 p.m. that evening, he found that it had been burglarized, and that his laptop and his wallet had been stolen, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. Unspecified tools were also reportedly taken from the car, Nelson said.

The victim told police he was getting out of his car when he was attacked from behind and kicked. He suffered moderate injuries to his face and abdomen during the attack and was transported to a nearby hospital, Nelson said.

The attackers fled before officers arrived, Nelson said, and the case is an active investigation.

Comments

Posted by Rita
a resident of Cuesta Park
13 hours ago

Why... why do people leave computers and important things in their cars?

Posted by Citizen for Victim Respect
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
13 hours ago

@Rita, Blaming the victim is wrong headed.

Posted by zap
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

"@Rita, Blaming the victim is wrong headed."

MVPD has stated many many times to not leave valuables in a car. Are you implying they are victim blaming?

Posted by Citizen for Victim Respect
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
13 hours ago

"MVPD has stated many many times to not leave valuables in a car. Are you implying they are victim blaming?"

If that is all the MVPD did, then yes, I would call that victim blaming. If the MVPD put the emphasis and priority on catch and policing, then I would not call it victim blaming.

Posted by Ok
a resident of Sylvan Park
12 hours ago

Rita&zap, how taking wallet and laptop from the car and carrying them with you will prevent you from being attacked from behind on the parking lot?

Posted by Junior
a resident of Monta Loma
11 hours ago

It can get pretty rough over there at the senior center especially on bingo night.

Posted by Enough with the "victim-blaming" nonsense!
a resident of North Whisman
1 hour ago

Yes this is a nasty crime and I hope they catch the perps. Yet the unnecessary comments about "victim-blaming" are themselves what's wrong-headed in comments here. The attitude behind them may contribute to the current frequency of car crimes.

MVPD has been hammering away for months with public messages via multiple media, warning people never to leave things like "laptop and wallet" in cars -- even out of sight! -- because it leads to crime like this. Therefore, the peanut-gallery swipes about "victim blaming" are out of touch, and already contradicted by the police department. Rita was right to mention it.

