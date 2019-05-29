News

Uploaded: Wed, May 29, 2019, 11:09 am

Early morning fire damages Los Altos home

 

A fire damaged a two-story home in Los Altos early Wednesday morning but no injuries were reported, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 3:33 a.m. to the fire reported at a home in the 1800 block of Austin Avenue and saw smoke coming from the second floor, fire officials said.

Crews learned that the two occupants of the home had gotten out safely. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes and was isolated to a second story bedroom, according to the fire department.

County fire officials said crews had initial trouble accessing the bedroom because of a "significant accumulation of household items," and they are reminding residents to keep routes of entry and exit clear in homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Bay City News Service

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Back Roads of California Wine Country
By Laura Stec | 7 comments | 2,938 views

Premarital and Couples: How to Stop an Argument
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 2,060 views

Boba cafe headed to Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,037 views

Power Outages: Are You Ready?
By Sherry Listgarten | 12 comments | 1,128 views

STEM and the Humanities
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 836 views

View all local blogs
 