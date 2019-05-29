Early morning fire damages Los Altos home

A fire damaged a two-story home in Los Altos early Wednesday morning but no injuries were reported, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 3:33 a.m. to the fire reported at a home in the 1800 block of Austin Avenue and saw smoke coming from the second floor, fire officials said.

Crews learned that the two occupants of the home had gotten out safely. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes and was isolated to a second story bedroom, according to the fire department.

County fire officials said crews had initial trouble accessing the bedroom because of a "significant accumulation of household items," and they are reminding residents to keep routes of entry and exit clear in homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.