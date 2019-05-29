County, civil rights groups challenge religious refusal rule

Santa Clara County and a coalition of medical and civil rights groups sued the administration of President Donald Trump in federal court in San Jose Tuesday, challenging a new rule that allows health care institutions and workers to deny services on religious grounds.

The rule by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is due to go into effect on July 1. It would deny federal health program funding to state and local agencies that don't comply.

The city of San Francisco and state of California filed similar lawsuits in U.S. District Court in San Francisco earlier this month and New York and 18 other states sued in federal court in Manhattan.

Like the other lawsuits, the Santa Clara County case claims the new rule is overly broad, goes beyond religious protections previously authorized by Congress, and could be used to violate the rights of women seeking abortions and contraception and of LGBTQ people

The planned rule "creates a wholly new regime that elevates religious objections over all other interests and values," the lawsuit alleges.

Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said in a statement, "This rule encourages discrimination against vulnerable patients already facing barriers to care."

In response to the previous lawsuits, Roger Severino, director of the Health and Human Services Department's Office for Civil Rights, said last week, "We will defend the rule vigorously."

Severino stated, "The rule gives life and enforcement tools to conscience protection laws that have been on the books for decades."