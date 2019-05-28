News

Uploaded: Tue, May 28, 2019, 1:34 pm

Los Altos High students walk out for climate justice

Student group wants to see action on climate change

by Ray Levy-Uyeda / Mountain View Voice

On Friday, Los Altos High School students staged a walkout to protest climate harm from corporations and the lack of action by local, state and federal legislators to prevent environmental degradation.

About 20 students walked from Los Altos High School on Almond Avenue to the Wells Fargo bank branch at El Camino and San Antonio. Students stood on the sidewalk chanting to draw attention to what they called the climate negligence of San Francisco-based Wells Fargo for about an hour before they gathered to give speeches, recite poetry and discuss climate justice.

Tanshi Mohan, a senior and president of the high school's Justice Coalition said that the group's goal is to pressure elected officials to endorse the Green New Deal, climate change legislation that was brought to the national stage by the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led grassroots organization, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Mohan said that the students want Sen. Dianne Feinstein to endorse the legislation.

Students spoke on topics that ranged from the need for intersectional climate justice to the responsibility of big business. Zoe Brydon, a 12th grader, spoke about the impact of the wealth gap on one's understanding of climate change.

Brydon said that effects of climate change are already felt in poorer communities. "I think it's a problem that so many people won't act until it affects them personally," they said.

Climate change impacts Bay Area residents unequally, Brydon said, saying that the unhoused or those who don't have access to stable and healthy housing will be affected first and most acutely by climate disasters.

Francesca Seni, a senior and vice president of the Justice Coalition, was happy with the student turnout, and wants those watching and those in positions of power to know: "It doesn't matter who caused the problem, it's everyone's burden."

According to the Sierra Club, Wells Fargo is one of the largest financiers of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, a method of extracting oil and gas from underground rock that is water intensive and pollutes air and water. Since the 2015 Paris Agreement, a global accord on combating climate change, Wells Fargo continues to be the number two global financier of fossil fuels, just after JP Morgan Chase.

While the protesting students were angry and fed up, they were also optimistic. Adam Hollingsworth, a junior, gave one of the shorter speeches of the afternoon, saying, "I think revolutionaries have always been called naive. We need big steps. We need to be naive."

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Bruce Karney
a resident of Old Mountain View
20 hours ago
Bruce Karney is a registered user.

Carbon Free Mountain View (CFMV) is a grassroots group of climate activists that I have the honor to Chair. We led the successful effort in 2014-2017 to bring 100% carbon-free electricity to 12 cities in Santa Clara County by advocating for the creation of Silicon Valley Clean Energy.

Now we're working to make Mountain View the environmental leader among Bay Area communities. We welcome local residents who want to advance the cause, no matter what their age or what city they live in to join our GoogleGroup or attend our meetings. See carbonfreemountainview.org for details.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
20 hours ago
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

I don't even begin to know what "intersectional climate justice" means. The climate changes. We should make efforts to move away from burning stuff for energy. Solar and wind where appropriate and modern nuclear for a baseline.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Croc Dundee
a resident of another community
19 hours ago

I am very impressed with the dedication to the cause shown by these students. They have willingly sacrificed a spring day knowing that they would have to wait out 3 more days before having the opportunity to once again join their teachers in the classroom.
For those of us that work, who among would be willing to miss work four days in a row, just to show our support for such an unpopular cause?
My hat is off to these brave young men, women, and others!

Email Town Square Moderator      


348 people like this
Posted by OMG
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 hours ago

OMG, the world is going to end in 13 yrs because of climate change, better get that 13 billion dollar Green deal going.

Who are these teachers that are brainwashing our children? Without corporations most of these students wouldn't have food on there tables.

Maybe the govt. can give them jobs, good luck with that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


284 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
14 hours ago

We had a similar type of annual late spring Friday walkout when I was in high school. We called it Ditch Day. We didn't waste our valuable time with virtue signalling. We went straight to the beach or to Great America. Some people went to a baseball game, but that was risky, because there was a chance you could be on TV and get busted.

This was before the days of selfies and intersectional climate justice. I think our Ditch Day had about as much of an impact on climate change as this one.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Curious
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago

Winter is the hardest on the unhoused living in the cold, and on the lower-income populations, who pay a larger percentage of their income on gas and electricity.

As the climate warms and temperatures rise, winters will become less harsh on these populations. Climate change therefore disproportionately helps the unhoused and lower-income populations.

Q.E.D.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Beautiful
a resident of Monta Loma
13 hours ago

It's so beautiful to see a comments section full of an entire generation so sociopathic and lacking any concern for the world that they'll leave their grandkids. Boomers, history will certainly remember you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


278 people like this
Posted by Lol
a resident of Monta Loma
11 hours ago

@ beautiful, perhaps it’s because Many of them were around in the ‘70’s and being told the world would end in 10 years due to ozone depletion. Or because Gore said if drastic measure weren’t made it was the end of the world.

What is with this incessant cataclysmic death wish by those on the left? Someone this week compared the recent tornadoes in the Midwest to “catastrophic climate change”. WTH? May is prime Tornado season in the Midwest, this isn’t climate change, it’s just plain old WEATHER PATTErNS.

But hey, let’s just keep adding to the drama.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Beautiful
a resident of Monta Loma
10 hours ago

These kids are going to have to actually live through the disaster you're leaving them. How do you think they'll feel when they look back on their grandparents doing nothing to avoid it and mocking them instead?

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by An Inconvenient Truth
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

I wonder how many of these beautiful kids drove to school or will fly off to vacation this summer or college this fall destroying the climate as they go.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Sam
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
3 hours ago

These kids need to be in class LAHS stop pushing your agenda on these kids. Out tax dollars go to getting an education.
These kids don’t even know why we honor Memorial Day.!!!
Shame on our educators for allowing this walkout.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Common sense
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Common sense is a registered user.

"Beautiful," besides taking a snide tone, doesn't get it at all.

"These kids are going to have to actually live through the disaster you're leaving them."

EXACTLY the same rhetoric that has been used periodically since the 1960s (as Lol already mentioned), the disaster rationales changing with the times. But I guess if you remain comfortably ignorant of history, even tired demagoguery seems fresh and new.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Beautiful
a resident of Monta Loma
39 minutes ago
Beautiful is a registered user.

Disagree. It's your generation that doesn't get it, as you bury your heads in the sand. But, you won't have to live with what's coming, so what do you all care? Better to mock those who are going to live with the outcomes of your decisions. Generations used to try to leave the world a better place for those coming after, I guess the Boomers decided against that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.

Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Back Roads of California Wine Country
By Laura Stec | 9 comments | 2,774 views

Boba cafe headed to Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 1,904 views

Premarital and Couples: How to Stop an Argument
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,885 views

Power Outages: Are You Ready?
By Sherry Listgarten | 11 comments | 914 views

STEM and the Humanities
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 686 views

View all local blogs
 