Uploaded: Fri, May 24, 2019, 2:31 pm

Menlo Park woman who paid $15K in college admissions scam pleads guilty

Marjorie Klapper engaged in scandal to help boost her son's ACT score

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

Menlo Park resident Marjorie Klapper pleaded guilty Friday in the national college admissions scam, becoming the fourth parent with Midpeninsula ties to make such a move in federal court.

In admitting to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, Klapper faces a sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or double the amount gained or lost. Federal prosecutors said Friday they're seeking a lower sentence of one year of supervised release, a $20,000 fine, restitution and forfeiture.

Federal court documents show Klapper was one of 50 people who participated in the scheme, which in total funneled more than $25 million through a fake nonprofit, The Key Worldwide Foundation, to help parents guarantee their children a spot at some of the nation's elite universities though false test scores and fake athlete profiles. The scandal's ringleader, William "Rick" Singer, who created the nonprofit, worked with 33 parents, many of whom come from wealthy backgrounds. He helped submit fake SAT and ACT answers through the help of test proctors and admissions and athletic staff at the universities.

Klapper spent $15,000 in the scandal in 2017, when she contacted him seeking extra time for her son to take the SAT and ACT exams, according to a federal complaint. She was granted 50% more time on the SAT from the College Board, which administers the entrance exam, though she sought 100% more time that she believed was required to take the test at a West Hollywood Test Center.

They instead moved ahead with having Klapper's son take the ACT at the southern California center with extended time through the help of a test proctor that October, according to court documents. The boy came out with a score of 30 out of a possible 36, according to the complaint.

Klapper sent the funds to Singer's nonprofit that was written off as a charitable donation.

Klapper, 50, co-owner of jewelry M&M Bling in Palo Alto, appeared in a federal courtroom in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday morning before Judge Indira Talwani, who scheduled her sentencing hearing for Oct. 16.

Klapper is among 14 people, a group made up of 13 parents and a coach, who on April 8 entered plea agreements with federal prosecutors. On Wednesday, 53-year-old Peter Jan Sartorio, also of Menlo Park, entered his guilty plea in federal court in Boston.

Several local parents who pleaded not guilty in the scam are due in court on June 3 for an initial status conference: Dr. Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn, both of Palo Alto; Elizabeth Henriquez and Manuel Henriquez, former CEO of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Hercules Capital, both of Atherton; Mill Valley resident William McGlashan, a former Palo Altan who founded private equity firm TPG Growth; and Marcia Palatella Palatella, a longtime donor to Sacred Heart Prep Schools in Atherton and CEO of liquor distribution company Preservation Distillery. The Colburns filed a motion in April to dismiss the case against them.

Two other parents, Hillsborough residents Bruce and Davina Isackson, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on May 1. In addition, Bruce Isackson pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. Their sentencing is set for July 31.

Singer faces up to 65 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy, money-laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice. He pleaded guilty in March soon after the scandal was made public and is set for sentencing on June 19.

Stanford's former sailing coach John Vandeomer, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, is scheduled for sentencing on June 12. He worked with Singer by designating two student applicants as sailing recruits despite their little to no experience in the sport. The applicants ultimately didn't attend the university.

Posted by mv dweller
a resident of Shoreline West
4 hours ago

I can see why feds aren't seeking jail time but not the reduced fines. If you've got hundreds of thousands of dollars (or millions) to spend getting an underperforming student into a school they can't get into on their own achievements, then pay the whole fine and be happy with probation.

