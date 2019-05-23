News

Uploaded: Thu, May 23, 2019, 10:41 am

Giant apartment project gets Mountain View City Council's blessing

711-apartment development include 144 affordable units for local teachers, city staff

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View City Council gave final approval on Tuesday to what may be the largest housing project in the city's history. The colossal development at 777 W. Middlefield Road is slated to include 711 new apartments, including 144 affordable units for local teachers and city workers.

The project by the Los Gatos firm FortBay was approved in a 6-0 vote with Councilman John McAlister recused.

The development has been a long time coming -- it was originally submitted more than four years ago under a different plan by a different owner. In that time, the project has been heavily modified amid concerns about tenant displacement, traffic and parking.

But city officials say the project has greatly improved over that time. They showered praise on the project for carving out 120 units for teachers and other employees at the Mountain View Whisman School District.

"I don't think people understand what a big deal this is," said Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga. "One hundred forty-four units is a lot, and to be able to offer it for school staff is quite an accomplishment."

For the most part, the general public will be excluded from this affordable housing. About 20 of the planned units will be reserved for Mountain View city employees, while the rest will go to school staff. Any remaining will be given to displaced tenants from the Village Lake Apartments -- which currently occupies the site -- or to other government employees.

That arrangement stems from [ https://www.mv-voice.com/news/2018/10/24/council-greenlights-716-apartments-teacher-housing a deal between the city and Mountain View Whisman officials to prevent development at Cooper Park, a 9.5-acre area of open space in the Waverly Park neighborhood. As the owner of the park, the school district was originally planning to develop the site as affordable housing for its teachers, but the idea sparked a fierce backlash among neighbors.

To save the parkland, the city agreed to have the Mountain View Whisman district piggyback on the 777 W. Middlefield project. School district officials paid $56 million to FortBay to acquire the 144 units of subsidized housing, with the idea that they would recoup this sum by collecting rent.

Public speakers and the City Council largely praised the deal. Most of the criticism of the development was aimed at its impact on the surrounding neighborhoods. As in past meetings, neighbors provided video footage and analysis of nearby traffic congestion to show how the project would make a bad situation even worse along Shoreline Boulevard and Middlefield Road. When built, the project is expected to generate more than 2,100 additional vehicle trips, but the city's environmental impact report found that this would not significantly degrade the "level of service" of nearby streets.

The housing development would include a parking garage with about 870 spaces, but many nearby homeowners feared the project would deplete their nearby street parking.

Despite its flaws, the City Council threw its support behind the project, calling it a landmark development.

"This project isn't perfect, but overall it sets a precedent in terms of what we're doing with affordable housing and partnering with the school district," said Councilman Chris Clark. "If things were changing so dramatically for the worse, then folks' home values wouldn't be going up by double percentage points by the year."

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Bored M
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

120 units for MVWSD employees is fantastic. Keep on helping our schools, City Council!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Steve
a resident of Whisman Station
4 hours ago

Really glad to see affordable housing units being dedicated to our MVWSD teachers! Good alternative to losing park space (Cooper Park). Wish it could be open to fire fighters, nurses, and police officers as well but since it is MVWSD that owns Cooper Park it makes sense that they’re taking care of their tracers first. The density in that area is going to worsen the already bad traffic at that crossing, but to start addressing the housing shortage we have to go to high densities. Maybe the city should add some dedicated bus routes and times from that location to the schools, at times teachers would need them, to at least try to keep those 144 cars off the road. Also would be good to have Google run a bus from there - I would expect a heavy population of Google employed there based on proximity.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by YSB
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

With the current 208 units, that makes 503 new units!!!!
Amazing!!!
Maybe I will be able to stay living in my hometown after all!!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Member
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Why can’t we simply build only 144 units for teachers and lower wage city employees, and not the rest of the crud that is going to make this yet another project that destroys our city. 711 units will equal probably 1100-1400 cars, so now we will have 100’s of cars clogging up streets. The traffic is one way there so now it will create a huge bottleneck. Their studies are complete BS and only used to justify their already planned agenda. The agenda that was created when the developers lined their pockets. Mt View continues to go to war on its citizens.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Eh
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Another free handout from the city paid for by the taxpayers

Pay the teachers what they’re worth and either people can afford to live here or they have to commute - no given right to have to be able to live in any place you want.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Diablo
a resident of Monta Loma
3 hours ago

Palo Alto has proposed a 48-unit condo complex at San Antonio and Leghorn. When talking about traffic impact, one city official said it would be a car-centric development as there's no transit nearby (acknowledging that Cal Train at San Antonio gets little service). At least they are honest about it.

Mountain View, again and again, increases density, ignoring traffic impacts. When those new behemoths at San Antonio and Fayette come online (across San Antonio from the Village), traffic will be at a standstill on San Antonio. Last week at 1:45pm traffic had backed up from 101 to Central and San Antonio. I came over the Central bridge and it was stopped. The previous day, at 3:15pm it took three changes of lights to get through the San Antonio/Charleston interchange.

Getting back to the 777 Middlefield development. Shoreline is going to be as bad as San Antonio (if not already there).

I've said it before, if the council members lived in these neighborhoods, they would not be approving these densities.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Mountain View Neighbor
a resident of North Whisman
1 hour ago
Mountain View Neighbor is a registered user.

It’s dangerous territory when the city uses teachers as an excuse to justo in the real estate bandwagon. SOOOO much cheaper to just raise wages. Menlo Park does this and they have no problems getting teachers. Total scam!!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to Bored M you said:

“120 units for MVWSD employees is fantastic. Keep on helping our schools, City Council!”

Unfortunately, this kind of selective access for affordable housing is unconstitutional. The City Council has a deficit of 2,926 affordable units from the latest ABAG report. But as of this report there are only 144 affordable units in this project. Simply put the units should be allotted by a lottery, because provide special treatment to employees that may not even live in Mountain View violates the Council Code of Conduct requirement to provide services to the City citizens. This could open the City up to a constitutional challenge.

In response to Steve you said:

“Really glad to see affordable housing units being dedicated to our MVWSD teachers!”

Again providing special privileges to those who are likely not citizens may be an unconstitutional act.

In response to YSB you said:

“With the current 208 units, that makes 503 new units!!!! Amazing!!! Maybe I will be able to stay living in my hometown after all!!!”

Really? I just demonstrated, this is not going to make up for the real shortage.

In response to Member you said:

“Why can’t we simply build only 144 units for teachers and lower wage city employees, and not the rest of the crud that is going to make this yet another project that destroys our city.”

I guess you misspelled “crowd” from “crud” because you surely are not assuming that simply because someone is poor that they are without significant potential contributions to the community?


“711 units will equal probably 1100-1400 cars, so now we will have 100’s of cars clogging up streets. The traffic is one way there so now it will create a huge bottleneck. Their studies are complete BS and only used to justify their already planned agenda. The agenda that was created when the developers lined their pockets. Mt View continues to go to war on its citizens.”

I agree that the traffic impact studies are not reliable. And the the City is providing preferential treatment to its employees, but not doing anything to provide equal treatment to it’s citzens.

In response to Eh you said:

“Another free handout from the city paid for by the taxpayers

Pay the teachers what they’re worth and either people can afford to live here or they have to commute - no given right to have to be able to live in any place you want.”

I agree, that’s all.

Email Town Square Moderator      


