Rent control: City sets increases at 3.5%

Anyone living in one of Mountain View's rent-controlled apartments can expect to see as much as a 3.5% increase on their monthly bills.

On May 13, the city's Rental Housing Committee set the annual allowable rent increase for the coming year. Based on inflation data, all rent-controlled units in the city will be restricted to no more than a 3.5% increase, starting on Sept. 1.

At the same meeting, the rental committee also analyzed the annual budget, including a per-unit fee that underwrites the cost of city's oversight of rental apartments. For the coming fiscal year, each rent-controlled apartment will be expected to pay a fee of $101 annually.

City housing officials pointed out the new fee is a significant drop from the $155 per-unit cost imposed on each apartment in 2017, when the city's rental program was just launching and faced litigation and startup expenses.