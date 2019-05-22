News

Uploaded: Wed, May 22, 2019, 9:42 am

Rent control: City sets increases at 3.5%

Mountain View's Rental Housing Committee also lowers annual fee per unit to $101

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Anyone living in one of Mountain View's rent-controlled apartments can expect to see as much as a 3.5% increase on their monthly bills.

On May 13, the city's Rental Housing Committee set the annual allowable rent increase for the coming year. Based on inflation data, all rent-controlled units in the city will be restricted to no more than a 3.5% increase, starting on Sept. 1.

At the same meeting, the rental committee also analyzed the annual budget, including a per-unit fee that underwrites the cost of city's oversight of rental apartments. For the coming fiscal year, each rent-controlled apartment will be expected to pay a fee of $101 annually.

City housing officials pointed out the new fee is a significant drop from the $155 per-unit cost imposed on each apartment in 2017, when the city's rental program was just launching and faced litigation and startup expenses.

Comments

Posted by Yimby #2
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

Rent control is a stop-gap measure with the unintended consequence of driving the small housing providers to sell to developers.

The real issue is housing shortage.

Here is an article from the LA Times which provides some insight into the stalled
SB 50 bill which seeks to build high density housing near transit hubs.

Web Link

Why am I posting this? 1) Highlight that housing supply shortage is the core issue 2) Counter weight to the Lenny Siegel/Job Lopez narrative of demonizing the housing provider community. As you know, Job Lopez was caught defacing campaign signs of people he disagrees with. Their actions are non-constructive. When supply of an item goes down, prices go up. Price discovery is essential to healthy markets. Pricing is a signaling message of either over/under supply and is used to attract or repel capital investment (Repel in this context is if there is too much supply,
more capital investment is not needed)

Yes, we are in a jam. SB 50 is stalled, with many different perspectives that need to be sorted out before there will be any progress on the core issue: Shortage

But let's be clear: High density housing near transit is a good thing

And it will take us time to get there as the different perspectives are sorted out.

