Letters to the editor: Marijuana sales in Mountain View and Myositis Awareness Month

Marijuana sales

When the Mountain View City Council reconsidered in March whether to move forward with authorizing two retail stores and two delivery businesses for the sale of marijuana in the city, I suggested that council members just say "no" to aiding and abetting marijuana sales, which remain felonious under federal law. The issue is scheduled to return to the City Council at a special meeting on Thursday, May 23.

While I joined most Mountain View voters in supporting the decriminalization of the use of marijuana by those over 21 on the November 2018 California ballot, I noted to the City Council that the United States Supreme Court had held in 2005 that even California's earlier "medical marijuana" law adopted by state voters did not trump the federal law banning marijuana (Gonzales v. Raich, 545 U.S. 1). Council members could be criminally prosecuted in federal court. And now I see that the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the 10th District ruled in a case named Safe Streets Alliance v. (Colorado governor) Hickenlooper (2017) 859 F.3d 865, that persons and organizations distinctly harmed by marijuana businesses can sue to shut them down in civil actions under a federal racketeering statute (RICO). So, I continue to suggest that Mountain View not become the second city in Santa Clara County to authorize local pot sales.

Gary Wesley

Continental Circle

Myositis awareness

May is Myositis Awareness Month! While I am pleased that such notable persons as Mike Krukow (San Francisco Giants broadcaster) and Peter Frampton (musician) have shared their stories about their battles with inclusion body myositis (IBM), the public should know that this rare group of diseases comes in several forms and can affect people of all ages.

I myself was diagnosed with polymyositis (PM) in 1998, which is strongly autoimmune in nature and often responds to the kinds of medications used for rheumatoid arthritis. Similarly, juvenile myositis (JM) affects children and resembles dermatomyositis (DM), a form of myositis that affects the skin as well as the muscles. This form of myositis also disproportionately affects people of color and is occasionally associated with cancers.

On May 11, the Giants generously gave our organization, the Myositis Association, a chance to educate ballpark fans about these diseases. TMA is the leading international organization committed to education, support, resources and research for patients and their families with various forms of myositis. As one of Northern California's two support group leaders for TMA, I am grateful to the Giants for their ongoing attention to these rare diseases.

I hope readers will visit the TMA website to read more about how to donate to this cause, and to learn what more they can do to help.

Catherine Trejo

Sunnyview Lane