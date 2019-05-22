News

Wed, May 22, 2019

Letters to the editor: Marijuana sales in Mountain View and Myositis Awareness Month

 

Marijuana sales

When the Mountain View City Council reconsidered in March whether to move forward with authorizing two retail stores and two delivery businesses for the sale of marijuana in the city, I suggested that council members just say "no" to aiding and abetting marijuana sales, which remain felonious under federal law. The issue is scheduled to return to the City Council at a special meeting on Thursday, May 23.

While I joined most Mountain View voters in supporting the decriminalization of the use of marijuana by those over 21 on the November 2018 California ballot, I noted to the City Council that the United States Supreme Court had held in 2005 that even California's earlier "medical marijuana" law adopted by state voters did not trump the federal law banning marijuana (Gonzales v. Raich, 545 U.S. 1). Council members could be criminally prosecuted in federal court. And now I see that the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the 10th District ruled in a case named Safe Streets Alliance v. (Colorado governor) Hickenlooper (2017) 859 F.3d 865, that persons and organizations distinctly harmed by marijuana businesses can sue to shut them down in civil actions under a federal racketeering statute (RICO). So, I continue to suggest that Mountain View not become the second city in Santa Clara County to authorize local pot sales.

Gary Wesley

Continental Circle

Myositis awareness

May is Myositis Awareness Month! While I am pleased that such notable persons as Mike Krukow (San Francisco Giants broadcaster) and Peter Frampton (musician) have shared their stories about their battles with inclusion body myositis (IBM), the public should know that this rare group of diseases comes in several forms and can affect people of all ages.

I myself was diagnosed with polymyositis (PM) in 1998, which is strongly autoimmune in nature and often responds to the kinds of medications used for rheumatoid arthritis. Similarly, juvenile myositis (JM) affects children and resembles dermatomyositis (DM), a form of myositis that affects the skin as well as the muscles. This form of myositis also disproportionately affects people of color and is occasionally associated with cancers.

On May 11, the Giants generously gave our organization, the Myositis Association, a chance to educate ballpark fans about these diseases. TMA is the leading international organization committed to education, support, resources and research for patients and their families with various forms of myositis. As one of Northern California's two support group leaders for TMA, I am grateful to the Giants for their ongoing attention to these rare diseases.

I hope readers will visit the TMA website to read more about how to donate to this cause, and to learn what more they can do to help.

Catherine Trejo

Sunnyview Lane

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Federal laws will change
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

With as many high ranking government officials getting into the cannabis business, I see regulations continuing to become more relaxed, if not all out national legalization coming pretty quickly. This would put an end to the argument of the past 20 years or so that "It's still illegal at the federal level"

Here's a snippet taken from a Forbes article last month showing the continued progress towards this:
"But under a new bill filed by Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Cory Gardner (R-CO), along with 20 other cosponsors, banks would be shielded from being punished by federal regulators for maintaining accounts for state-approved cannabis businesses.

The introduction of the bill, the Secure And Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, comes two weeks after similar legislation cleared the House Financial Services Committee in a bipartisan vote of 45 to 15. That House bill now has 160 cosponsors signed onâ€”more than a third of the entire chamber.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated during a Capitol Hill hearing that he supports the move to increase banking access for marijuana businesses."

Web Link

Posted by Feds
Posted by Feds
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Feds is a registered user.

I'm not behind any argument that boils down to "Let's support anything our current federal government does."

That's a scary proposition ANY time, but especially so right now.

