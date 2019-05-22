Today: Emergency responders to train for rescue situation near high school

The Mountain View fire and police departments will be conducting training on Wednesday afternoon intended to simulate rescue crews saving victims while engaging an assailant near Mountain View High School, according to fire officials.

The training will take place close to the school, located at 3535 Truman Ave., from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., fire officials said, and will affect traffic on intersections located on Truman Avenue at Bryant Avenue and Bruckner Circle.

Emergency vehicles are expected to be blocking some streets during the training, and people are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.