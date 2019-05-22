News

Uploaded: Wed, May 22, 2019, 10:22 am

Today: Emergency responders to train for rescue situation near high school

 

The Mountain View fire and police departments will be conducting training on Wednesday afternoon intended to simulate rescue crews saving victims while engaging an assailant near Mountain View High School, according to fire officials.

The training will take place close to the school, located at 3535 Truman Ave., from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., fire officials said, and will affect traffic on intersections located on Truman Avenue at Bryant Avenue and Bruckner Circle.

Emergency vehicles are expected to be blocking some streets during the training, and people are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

— Bay City News Service

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

What Would it Take to Get Tech Companies to Move Jobs Out of the Region and Is This a Good Idea?
By Steve Levy | 19 comments | 1,381 views

A Power Play
By Sherry Listgarten | 9 comments | 1,237 views

Palo Alto's Taverna to expand next door
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 1,082 views

College Match
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 933 views

Premarital and Couples: Valentine's Day: Annually or Daily?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 828 views

View all local blogs
 
Best of 2019

Best of Mountain View ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "Best Of Mountain View" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 27th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 19th issue of the Mountain View Voice.

VOTE HERE