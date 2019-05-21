Stanford issues urgent appeal for Type O blood donors

Saying supplies of Type O blood and blood products are critically low, officials at the Stanford Blood Center are appealing for donations of both O Positive and O Negative.

Dr. Tho Pham, Stanford Blood Center's chief medical officer, said, "Last week alone, patients at our local partner hospitals required more than 1,000 units of red blood cells, including over 170 units of O Negative red blood cells."

Added Stanford Blood Center spokesman Ross Coyle, "We urgently need O Positive and O Negative blood to be able to meet the needs of our

local patients, and so we're calling on donors top make their earliest available appointment."

Donors are encouraged to walk in to one of the blood center's three donation centers, located in Mountain View, Campbell and Menlo Park.

Appointments can be scheduled online at stanfordbloodcenter.org or by calling 888-723-7831 for same-day appointments.