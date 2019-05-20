News

Uploaded: Mon, May 20, 2019, 10:03 am

Crime brief: three bikes stolen in townhouse burglary

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly entered a townhouse complex in Mountain View last weekend and stole three expensive bicycles.

The suspect reportedly entered the complex, located on the 200 block of Montebello Avenue, sometime between late Saturday, May 11, and early Sunday morning the next day. He entered the backyard of two of the townhouses and stole bikes from both, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Two bicycles valued at more than $1,000 were stolen from one home, while a single bike worth more than $2,000 was stolen from the other, Nelson said.

The suspect is described as a man between 5-foot, 8-inches to 6-feet tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a multicolored, hooded jacket and possibly blue jeans, and was carrying a dark backpack.

Comments

Posted by Carl
a resident of Rex Manor
25 minutes ago

"The suspect is described as a man between 5-foot, 8-inches to 6-feet tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a multicolored, hooded jacket and possibly blue jeans, and was carrying a dark backpack."

I think I know that guy!!!

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 minute ago

How about posting the brands and models of the stolen bicycles?

