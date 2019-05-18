Audience participation

Wearing a broad smile, Charlotte listens to librarian Renee Ting singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" at the Mountain View Library's English/Mandarin Storytime on Monday, May 13.

With stories, songs and rhymes, the program is designed for children ages 2 to 5. There's one more scheduled, from 10:30-11 a.m. on May 20.

More information is online.

Photos by Magali Gauthier.