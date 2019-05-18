News

Audience participation

Mountain View Library's Mandarin storytime gets enthusiastic response from tots

Charlotte smiles as she listens to Renee Ting, a youth services librarian at Mountain View Public Library, sing "Twinkle, twinkle little star" in Mandarin at an English and Mandarin Storytelling session at the library on May 13, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

Wearing a broad smile, Charlotte listens to librarian Renee Ting singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" at the Mountain View Library's English/Mandarin Storytime on Monday, May 13.

With stories, songs and rhymes, the program is designed for children ages 2 to 5. There's one more scheduled, from 10:30-11 a.m. on May 20.

More information is online.

Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Andrea Gemmet

