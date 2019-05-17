News

Uploaded: Fri, May 17, 2019, 1:54 pm

Vintage WWII planes return to Mountain View

 
People check out the B-25 Mitchell during the Wings of Freedom tour stop at Moffett Field in 2016. Voice file photo by Michelle Le

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

An antique fleet of World War II aircraft are set to land at Moffett Field for public viewing starting on Friday.

The aircrafts are part of the Wings of Freedom Tour, a traveling collection of vintage military planes that includes many rare models believed to be among the last of their kind.

Those hard-to-find exhibits includes one of the nine remaining B-17 "Flying Fortress" heavy bombers. A B-24J "Liberator" bomber on display as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour is believed to be the last of its type still in flying condition.

Visitors are invited to explore and learn more about the aircraft. The nonprofit Collings Foundation, which owns the aircraft collection, is charging $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 to view the planes and tour them inside. Visitors can also take a flight inside one of the aircraft, but at a much higher price, depending on the plane.

The Wings of Freedom Tour will be open at Moffett Field from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 18 through 25. More information is at collingsfoundation.org.

