Local teacher eliminated on 'Jeopardy!'

Palo Alto High School teacher Trevor Crowell fell short on Monday's episode of "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament, where incorrect answers, including missing the final clue, cost him a spot in the finals.

The Mountain View resident's knowledge of local figures proved useful in the first round when he was presented with this question under the colleges and universities category: "John Steinbeck studied marine biology at this private California school on and off from 1919-1925, but never got a degree." (Answer: Stanford.)

He racked up more errors as the competition entered the second round. In a category about medical conditions, he was given this clue: "One more reason to monitor this substance in your diet: It can build up & cause strawberry gallbladder." Crowell said sugar, but the correct answer was cholesterol.

Another mistake came through a Daily Double question on which William Shakespeare play had the future Henry VII declare "We will unite the white rose and the red." Crowell said King Lear, but the correct answer was Richard III.

Going into the Final Jeopardy round in second place with $10,600, he took a risk and wagered all but $100. The clue on Americana got the best of him (and his fellow competitors): "John and Priscilla Alden lie in the USA's oldest maintained cemetery, which like a poem about the couple, is named for this person." The Paly teacher said Arlington, but the correct answer was Miles Standish.

Crowell managed to pull a smile despite falling short of his chance at $100,000 and congratulated the tournament finalist at the end of the show.