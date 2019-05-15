News

Uploaded: Wed, May 15, 2019, 11:54 am

Local teacher eliminated on 'Jeopardy!'

Mountain View resident Trevor Crowell's 'Final Jeopardy' gamble doesn't pay off

by Jamey Padojino / Mountain View Voice

Palo Alto High School teacher Trevor Crowell fell short on Monday's episode of "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament, where incorrect answers, including missing the final clue, cost him a spot in the finals.

The Mountain View resident's knowledge of local figures proved useful in the first round when he was presented with this question under the colleges and universities category: "John Steinbeck studied marine biology at this private California school on and off from 1919-1925, but never got a degree." (Answer: Stanford.)

He racked up more errors as the competition entered the second round. In a category about medical conditions, he was given this clue: "One more reason to monitor this substance in your diet: It can build up & cause strawberry gallbladder." Crowell said sugar, but the correct answer was cholesterol.

Another mistake came through a Daily Double question on which William Shakespeare play had the future Henry VII declare "We will unite the white rose and the red." Crowell said King Lear, but the correct answer was Richard III.

Going into the Final Jeopardy round in second place with $10,600, he took a risk and wagered all but $100. The clue on Americana got the best of him (and his fellow competitors): "John and Priscilla Alden lie in the USA's oldest maintained cemetery, which like a poem about the couple, is named for this person." The Paly teacher said Arlington, but the correct answer was Miles Standish.

Crowell managed to pull a smile despite falling short of his chance at $100,000 and congratulated the tournament finalist at the end of the show.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Sympathetic
a resident of Old Mountain View
on May 15, 2019 at 4:36 pm

Gee, Mountain View Voice, isn't a local teacher getting into Jeopardy at all worth celebrating? It seems everything Jamey Padojino wrote here was negative.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Also sympathetic
a resident of another community
on May 15, 2019 at 6:09 pm
Also sympathetic is a registered user.

Sympathetic, that's true but they had stories on May 7 and 8 about the fact that he got on and made it to the semifinals. Congrats to Mr Crowell. I hope you had fun!

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Further Sympathetic
a resident of Old Mountain View
on May 16, 2019 at 1:50 pm

Also sympathetic, I missed those earlier articles, thanks for pointing them out. And by all means, congrats to Mr. Cromwell! You did us all proud.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Vegan cafe to land in Mountain View this week
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,864 views

How Can We Fund Below Market Rate Housing for Low and Moderate Income Residents in the Region?
By Steve Levy | 34 comments | 1,804 views

College Match
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 771 views

Premarital and Couples: Valentine's Day: Annually or Daily?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 649 views

A Power Play
By Sherry Listgarten | 2 comments | 627 views

View all local blogs
 
Best of 2019

Best of Mountain View ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "Best Of Mountain View" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 27th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 19th issue of the Mountain View Voice.

VOTE HERE