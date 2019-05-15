Forecast: Unseasonable weather could last all week

A stretch of unseasonable weather is back in the Bay Area, starting on Tuesday night and continuing through this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to spread across the region Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday through Thursday. The highest gusts will be on the hills, mountains and on the coast, weather officials said.

One-half to one inch of rain is expected over much the area, with up to two inches possible in the North Bay and on coastal mountains.

Rain may be lighter in some valleys.

A second system will arrive Thursday, bringing more rain and a threat of thunderstorms, weather officials said. Hail, lightning and brief heavy rain may accompany the thunderstorms.

More precipitation and gusty winds are possible on Saturday and Sunday.