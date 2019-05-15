News

Uploaded: Wed, May 15, 2019, 10:10 am

Forecast: Unseasonable weather could last all week

Rain, gusty winds, cool temperatures and chance of thunderstorms forecast through Sunday

A stretch of unseasonable weather is back in the Bay Area, starting on Tuesday night and continuing through this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to spread across the region Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday through Thursday. The highest gusts will be on the hills, mountains and on the coast, weather officials said.

One-half to one inch of rain is expected over much the area, with up to two inches possible in the North Bay and on coastal mountains.

Rain may be lighter in some valleys.

A second system will arrive Thursday, bringing more rain and a threat of thunderstorms, weather officials said. Hail, lightning and brief heavy rain may accompany the thunderstorms.

More precipitation and gusty winds are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

— Bay City News Service

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

Vegan cafe to land in Mountain View this week
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,864 views

How Can We Fund Below Market Rate Housing for Low and Moderate Income Residents in the Region?
By Steve Levy | 34 comments | 1,804 views

College Match
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 771 views

Premarital and Couples: Valentine's Day: Annually or Daily?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 649 views

A Power Play
By Sherry Listgarten | 2 comments | 627 views

View all local blogs
 
Best of 2019

Best of Mountain View ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "Best Of Mountain View" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 27th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 19th issue of the Mountain View Voice.

VOTE HERE