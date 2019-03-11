Mountain View bicyclist dies after being hit by car

A 67-year-old Mountain View man died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Los Altos the previous day, police said Monday.

Stephen Purcell died after the collision reported at 9:26 a.m. Saturday, March 9, on Grant Road at the intersection with Oak Avenue, according to police.

Emergency responders took Purcell to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, police said.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the case, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to call police Sgt. Liz Checke at 650-947-2659.