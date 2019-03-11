News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 11, 2019, 10:41 am

Mountain View bicyclist dies after being hit by car

Collision occurred at Grant Road and Oak Avenue intersection in Los Altos

A 67-year-old Mountain View man died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Los Altos the previous day, police said Monday.

Stephen Purcell died after the collision reported at 9:26 a.m. Saturday, March 9, on Grant Road at the intersection with Oak Avenue, according to police.

Emergency responders took Purcell to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, police said.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the case, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to call police Sgt. Liz Checke at 650-947-2659.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by J
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
8 hours ago

Was he wearing a helmet?

62 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Does it matter if he was wearing a helmet? A helmet won't save you from being hit by a car, those injuries are gruesome to a cyclist who is unprotected from all that metal. It might save you from having a concussion in a fall, but the rest of you will still break.

I've been biking around Mountain View for twenty years, and been hit twice. Once by an electric car that I didn't hear clipping me from behind that completely didn't see me, and once by being "doored" as I biked past a parked truck - that one really hurt. Helmet didn't help much in either case.

My condolences to Mr. Purcell's family. Any human life cut short is tragic.

6 people like this
Posted by Jeremy Hoffman
a resident of Rengstorff Park
7 hours ago
Jeremy Hoffman is a registered user.

How sad. This week there was also a woman in SF killed on her bike by a person opening a car door. The sooner we implement real bike lanes and connectivity, the more lives we will save. Both from reducing collisions and from more people getting a bit of exercise.

5 people like this
Posted by AC
a resident of another community
6 hours ago
AC is a registered user.

I'm afraid that this underscores why I think we need proper bike/pedestrian roadways, completely separate from auto surface traffic. With driverless cars and autodriving systems, I only see the frequency of this kind of thing increasing.

Condolences to the family.

38 people like this
Posted by Really?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

I'm not sure anything is called for at this time except for condolences to this man's family.

Once the details come out we can all jump in with our blame or pet issues.

2 people like this
Posted by MV Parents
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
MV Parents is a registered user.

there was a post on NextDoor dated Jan 18 showing a pic of a kid on a bike getting cut off by a car turning right onto Covington from Grant. The kid almost got hit but slammed on his/her brakes. Grant road appears to be a dangerous road for bikers. Condolences to the victim's family.

23 people like this
Posted by Marta
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago

Sadly, this gentleman DID have a helmet and brightly colored reflective clothing, but it did not help in this instance. I saw the immediate aftermath of this accident and it was very sad and disturbing.

My condolences to the family.

3 people like this
Posted by Details matter
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

Do we know what happened? Assuming a bike lane would have prevented the accident is a stretch. While I fully support sharing the road with bikers, there are many bikers that don't adhere to the rules of the road, stop signs, red lights, etc. And there are many reasons for bike accidents which are unrelated to bike lanes. We should get the details before proposing solutions.

54 people like this
Posted by Ellen Wheeler
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago
Ellen Wheeler is a registered user.

I'd like to comment here that Steve Purcell was one of our local giants of technology and a great human being as well. Condolences to his wife and daughters.

Like this comment
Posted by dont go away mad
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago
dont go away mad is a registered user.

I’m so sorry for this man. That should have never have happened on that stretch of road. The bike lanes are wide and speed limit is 25? For school zone. I predict the next incident will be on shoreline due to the fact motor homes are parking in the bike lane and bikes must ride in the street to get by. R. I. P.

Like this comment
Posted by hyper
a resident of Gemello
4 hours ago
hyper is a registered user.

Sad that the streets aren't safe for all people. Would be great to understand the cause and have some corrective actions. Sounds like cyclist was experienced and wearing visible clothing. Not sure if the car was a high visiblility color or a hard to see gray as article didn't mention. Human error and poor road design are often involved in collisions.

4 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Please update this article with the cause of the collision when the police release that information. We can't reduce future traffic casualties without understanding what happened in the past.

5 people like this
Posted by Suggestion
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

This is the second time a Los Altos driver has committed homocide here using their automobile in just a few years. Assuming there was no malice, why not send the whole city to traffic school to re-learn the safety rules of the road? First a pedestrian and now a cyclist...time to put our foot down and stop the madness.

6 people like this
Posted by Miramonte Resident
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
Miramonte Resident is a registered user.

Agree to wait for the full information from the police report.

But something to consider: No matter what the report states/finds: Riding a bicycle in Mountain View is dangerous. The roads are not safe for cycling and the abundance of an inordinate amount of potholes and debris in the streets has made even driving a car dangerous, let alone maneuvering a bicycle. Our infrastructure is in terrible shape and the conditions of our roads are a prime example. I have stopped riding a bicycle around town and do not allow my kids to go to school by bicycle anymore. It is very sad to say that this is where we live! One does wonder where all the TECH money is spent. Not on local infrastructure and making the city livable...

6 people like this
Posted by Randy Guelph
a resident of Cuernavaca
2 hours ago
Randy Guelph is a registered user.

Miramonte, it's called Prop 13, and Californians voted 40 years ago to artificially suppress their taxes rather than actually fund their government. Intergenerational wealth transfer from the young to the old.

