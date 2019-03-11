Maine man arrested after alleged threats to Google

Police arrested a 33-year-old man whose gripes with Google allegedly spurred him to drive across the country with three baseball bats in his car.

The suspect, whose YouTube channel had been taken down, allegedly sought to argue with Google's employees about it, threatening violence if things didn't go his way, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.



Mountain View police received a tip Friday about the suspect, identified as Kyle Long, two days before he arrived in California. State troopers in Iowa told police that Long was reportedly upset about his YouTube channel being shut down, and that he was headed to Mountain View to "meet with Google."

State troopers had been in contact with the suspect that day because he was involved in a non-injury collision and reportedly vandalized a gas station restroom, police said. No charges were filed against him in these incidents, police said.

Police from the suspect's hometown of Waterville, Maine, told the Mountain View Police Department on Sunday that Long made it to California and had stated he would "resort to physical violence" if the meeting with Google did not go well.

Mountain View police monitored all major highways into Mountain View in hopes of catching him before he could reach the Googleplex, and warned law enforcement in neighboring jurisdictions that he might be heading to YouTube's campus in San Bruno.

Long was stopped and arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, police said. Three baseball bats were found inside his car, along with a phone with directions on how to get to Mountain View. He is being held in Santa Clara County jail with a bail set at $25,000, police said.

This isn't the first time officers have arrested people with grievances over YouTube moderation. Last year, a Southern California woman drove to Youtube's headquarters in San Bruno and opened fire, injuring three people before shooting and killing herself. Police said she had been "upset" about actions YouTube took that affected her vegan-related videos.

In July 2014, a 27-year-old Southern California man was arrested after he demanded that YouTube take down a video that he felt stole his lyrics. He was told to leave by Google security staff and allegedly hit an officer, police said.