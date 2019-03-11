News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 11, 2019, 10:01 am

Chamber honors businesses, nonprofits

 

by Angie Wang / Mountain View Voice

At the 24th annual Celebration of Leaders Awards Dinner on March 1, the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community. The event also featured eight local nonprofits who honored their Volunteers of the Year.

Nominees were judged on the success of the business, their engagement with the community and their Chamber involvement. Chamber membership is not a prerequisite for nomination or recognition.

This year's award recipients are: Young, Craig & Co. (Outstanding Business), Community School of Music and Arts (Outstanding Nonprofit Organization) and Ken Rosenberg, Morgan Stanley (Outstanding Business Person).

The volunteers honored are: Michael Couch (Community School of Music and Arts), Cathy Lazarus (Community Services Agency), Rhonda Farrar (Friends of Stevens Creek Trail), Dave Kocharhook (KMVT 15), Lynne Hansen (Leadership Mountain View), Mike Quan (Mountain View Firefighters Random Acts), Pete De La Ossa (Mountain View Public Safety Foundation) and Ruth Patrick (WomenSV).

