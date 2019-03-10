Mental health running club invites all

A running club that offers a safe and confidential place to talk about mental health each week has been circulating through Mountain View, and it's looking for new members.

Run Talk Run is part of a global effort to bring people together and help them intertwine healthy exercise and getting troubles off their chests. Mountain View's version kicks off at 5 p.m. at Cooper Park every Wednesday, and the hope is to create a safe space for attendees to talk about whatever is on their mind, said Kjersti Nelson, who runs the local Run Talk Run.

Nelson, a marriage and family therapist, said the event is not free group therapy but still has plenty of mental health benefits -- particularly the combination of regular exercise and the sense of community. Running can be a natural time for people to open up, building rapport by sweating it out together.

"Runners kind of get the concept that when you're running with people you are spilling your guts to them," Nelson said.

Since launching in November, Nelson said she's had a handful of people show up and that transplants in particular seem more interested in attending. Globally speaking, she said it seems like millennials are more likely to be drawn to Run Talk Run, but people of all ages and physical capabilities are invited.

Anyone interested can meet near the Cooper Park playground, Chesley Avenue at Yorktown Drive, at 5 p.m. Attendees typically chat before starting the run at 5:15 p.m.