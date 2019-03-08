Woman arrested for alleged vodka robbery

A 23-year-old Santa Clara woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stole liquor from a Mountain View strip mall and pushed a store employee on the way out.

The employee at the Liquor and Food Mart, located at 2339 California St., told officers that the suspect entered the store around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, and went behind the counter, pushed the employee, took a bottle of vodka and left.

The employee was able to give a detailed description of the car used by the suspect, which was stopped by a nearby officer, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery.