Uploaded: Fri, Mar 8, 2019, 12:09 pm

Arbor Day celebration Saturday

 
A coast live oak stands at the corner of Bush and Mercy streets. Mountain View is celebrating its trees at an Arbor Day event on March 9. Voice file photo by Natalia Nazarova

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The towering sequoia, the craggy oak and the elegant maple -- Mountain View will be honoring these trees and many more this Saturday for an Arbor Day celebration.

The family-friendly party at Pioneer Park will include a variety of arts, crafts and educational displays including a tree-climbing demonstration and a variety of exhibits extolling the many benefits of urban trees. City staff are partnering with 17 other organizations to help plan the event. Free hot dogs and beverages will be available until supplies run out.

The Arbor Day Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Pioneer Park, 1146 Church St.

Mountain View residents are encouraged to sign up for a free tree through the city. A limited number of trees are available; fill out an application on the city website mountainview.gov/arborday.

