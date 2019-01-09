News

State officials react to president's threat to cut FEMA wildfire funds

 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris reacted swiftly Wednesday morning to President Donald Trump's tweet stating that he ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send no more financial aid to California for forest fires.

"Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives and money," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Newsom responded, "Mr. President - just yesterday, @OregonGovBrown, @GovInslee, and I sent a letter asking the federal government to work with us in taking on these unprecedented wildfires. We have been put in office by the voters to get things done, not to play games with lives."

Newsom also tweeted, "Disasters and recovery are no time for politics. I'm already taking action to modernize and manage our forests and emergency responses.

The people of California -- folks in Paradise -- should not be victims to partisan bickering."

Harris, D-California, also responded to Trump's tweet Wednesday morning.

"Californians endured the deadliest wildfire in our state's history last year. We should work together to mitigate these fires by combating climate change, not play politics by threatening to withhold money from survivors of a deadly natural disaster," Harris tweeted.

— Bay City News Service

Posted by Harold
a resident of North Whisman
1 hour ago

You misquoted Trump. He misspelled forest twice in the original tweet (though he later fixed it). You should have "forrest [sic]" in the quote.

Maybe he should have people review these things before he just fires them off.

Posted by Plaging political games
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

3% of CA forests are owned by the state.
He's playing political games with people's lives. Many of whom used to support him. Sicko.

Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
44 minutes ago

One could argue that it is irresponsible to build below sea level along the Gulf of Mexico. Would it be ethical or wise to deny FEMA help there?
This is a poor political posture by a man who constantly cites alternative facts.
How much money do California taxpayers pay toward the FEMA budgets? He forgets that it is not his money.

Posted by Linda Curtis
a resident of Cuesta Park
25 minutes ago
Linda Curtis is a registered user.

Grossly blaming the victims is so like Trump.
He knows so little about so much. His blab about Finland’s forests & comparing them to our situation is extremely ridiculous. Suburbs and scrub interface is what we deal with here, not a mature Nordic forest of large evergreen trees in a completely opposite, cool/cold and much moister climate!
Withholding money only makes it worse, more dangerous, just as shutting down our Federal Government for “safety” actually reduces safety in so many ways. Just one example: Air travel. Think of less TSA agents & your safety in the aircraft you’re flying in, or of less air traffic controllers & the safety of the very airspace you’re flying in!
Etc.!!!!!
No compassion. No empathy whatsoever. None. Nothing. Zip.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
14 minutes ago

I hope that the "Most Blocked President In The History Of The USA" is ready to get blocked again by the US Court System again. It is not due process to treat one state differently from the others, particularly when it can be shown from his far too many angry public statements that he is acting corruptly, motivated by hatred and extreme malice. God bless the US Courts in our time of great need for political and legal sanity.

