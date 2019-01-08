News

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 8, 2019, 1:54 pm

County reports first flu death this season

Health officials track flu-related fatalities in people under 65 years old

Santa Clara County public health officials announced Tuesday the county's first flu death of someone under 65 years old during the current 2018-19 flu season.

The person who died was 39 years old and had other medical conditions that led to an increased risk of severe complications from the flu, according to the county Public Health Department.

More information about the person who died is not being released by the county because of medical privacy laws.

There were 11 such deaths of people under 65 in Santa Clara County during the 2017-18 flu season. At least four other cases of severe flu in people under 65 have been reported to the department so far this season.

The flu season generally continues through the spring each year.

Public health officials recommend that everyone over 6 months old get the flu vaccine, which is particularly important for pregnant women, young children, people over 65 years old, and those with chronic medical conditions.

More information about the flu and where to get a vaccine can be found by visiting the county's website about the flu at www.sccphd.org/flu.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Taro San udon shop nears opening in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 7,128 views

Couples: Life Can Change on a Dime
By Chandrama Anderson | 5 comments | 1,722 views

Hospice, Palliative Care, and the Healing of a Life
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 1,550 views

View all local blogs
 