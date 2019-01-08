County reports first flu death this season

Santa Clara County public health officials announced Tuesday the county's first flu death of someone under 65 years old during the current 2018-19 flu season.

The person who died was 39 years old and had other medical conditions that led to an increased risk of severe complications from the flu, according to the county Public Health Department.

More information about the person who died is not being released by the county because of medical privacy laws.

There were 11 such deaths of people under 65 in Santa Clara County during the 2017-18 flu season. At least four other cases of severe flu in people under 65 have been reported to the department so far this season.

The flu season generally continues through the spring each year.

Public health officials recommend that everyone over 6 months old get the flu vaccine, which is particularly important for pregnant women, young children, people over 65 years old, and those with chronic medical conditions.

More information about the flu and where to get a vaccine can be found by visiting the county's website about the flu at www.sccphd.org/flu.