Uploaded: Mon, Jan 7, 2019, 11:41 am

Seven step forward for rent control committee

New candidates apply to fill three open seats

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

With three upcoming vacancies, Mountain View's Rental Housing Committee is looking to recruit new members to help administer the city's rent control program. As of last week's deadline to apply, city officials reported they had received a total of seven applications.

Those candidates include attorney Julian Pardo de Zela, who previously served as the committee's alternate member and was appointed late last year to serve out the remainder of the term for one of the permanent seats.

The other applicants include Douglas Radtke, who works as finance director for the city of Portola Valley; Susyn Almond, a member of Progressive Action - Mountain View; Joan Brodovsky, a medical editor; and Jennifer Wayman, a fitness franchise owner. Occupation information on these applicants was drawn from their LinkedIn profiles. Other applicants seeking to join are Nicole Haines-Livesay and Nija Mashruwala; however their professional background information could not be immediately confirmed prior to the Voice's press deadline on Wednesday. The full application packets submitted by the candidates were not immediately made available by the city.

The three unpaid positions on the Rental Housing Committee include two regular seats with full voting privileges on the five-member board. In addition, City Council members will also need to appoint someone to a sixth alternate seat who would fill in as a substitute when a regular member is absent.

The two regular seats being vacated were occupied by Evan Ortiz and Tom Means. Both of them resigned last year after announcing they were moving out of the area.

Through most of 2018, the city's Rental Housing Committee had a busy schedule of meetings to establish a variety of nuanced policy rules for the city's rent control program. The committee has routinely drawn controversy because many of its decisions directly impact the livelihoods of tenants and landlords.

Each appointment to the Rental Housing Committee is subject to a vote by the City Council. It is not immediately clear when the City Council will take up the selection process.

Comments

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago
It woukld appear on its face that none of the candidates have any DIRECT relationship with the local real estate or apartment industries.

My only requirement is that the City Council takes steps to guarrenty that the current state court rules and the letter of the laws regarding the CSFDRA will be enforced without any bias.

The previous work done in the City Council in 2016 did not do so.

Given that these positions ARE JUDICIAL, these positions require the APPEARANCE of NONBIAS, let alone DEMONSTRATED BIAS.

BOTH Tom Means and Vanessa Honey have DEMONSTRATED BIAS in their actions. THIS MUST BE STOPPED.

