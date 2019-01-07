Missing 84-year-old man found dead at Shoreline Park

An elderly man who went missing in Mountain View on Sunday afternoon was discovered dead in Shoreline Park that evening, according to police.

Police urged residents over social media on Sunday to be on the lookout for 84-year-old Pyung Han, who was last seen near the 1600 block of Yale Drive. He was considered at-risk and may have been driving an SUV, police said. He was found dead around 9 p.m. that evening along the north side of Shoreline Lake, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Han was located by a relative who had gone out to search for him, Nelson said. Patrol teams from the Mountain View Police Department were also searching for the man.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time and could not speak to whether the inclement weather was a factor in the death. Details on why Han was considered at-risk were also not released.

A cause of death was not immediately available from the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.