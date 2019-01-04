News

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 4, 2019, 5:36 pm

Statewide snowpack at 67 percent of average for this time of year

 

Storms have come to California early this winter, but a survey of the Sierra snowpack on Thursday (Jan. 3) shows it is only at 67 percent of average statewide for this time of year, according to the state's Department of Water Resources.

The snowpack survey was the first of 2019 in California and included a manual survey at Phillips Station just off of U.S. Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The manual survey showed a snow depth of 25.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 9 inches, roughly 80 percent of average for the location and above the 67 percent statewide number taken from electronic readings around the Sierra Nevada, state water officials said.

The department conducts the surveys at Phillips Station five times annually -- in early January, February, March, April and May. The snowpack is measured because it supplies about 30 percent of the state's water needs as it melts in the spring and summer.

Department director Karla Nemeth said in a news release that the recent years of the survey have shown the effects that climate change is having on California's water resources.

"We can go from historic drought to record rainfall, with nothing in between," Nemeth said. "Climate change will continue to exacerbate the extremes, creating additional challenges for maintaining water supply reliability and the need for innovative solutions."

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Taro San udon shop nears opening in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 5,308 views

Best Coney Island in America
By Laura Stec | 11 comments | 1,553 views

Hospice, Palliative Care, and the Healing of a Life
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 972 views

Couples: Life Can Change on a Dime
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 527 views

View all local blogs
 