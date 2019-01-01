News

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 1, 2019, 8:52 am

City scrambles to salvage sustainability goals

Despite efforts, Mountain View's carbon output increases by 9 percent

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

When it comes to climate change, it seems like there's no stop to the cascade of distressing news about a slow-approaching apocalypse.

An October report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change outlined the problem: The planet as we know it is headed toward an irreversible tipping point. Average global temperatures are expected to increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, creating a multifaceted catastrophe of ecosystem changes, rising sea levels and resource scarcity.

And this is now believed to be the optimistic scenario. This less-than-rosy picture still requires the international community to commit to rapidly cutting all carbon emissions by almost half by 2030. Barring that swift action, the Earth's temperature will get even hotter, and the consequences will become more extreme.

This mounting problem has created a sense of desperation among environmentalists, including here in Mountain View. This was on display earlier this month as city leaders approved a long-term sustainability plan designed to drastically cut the city's own carbon footprint. But the city's sustainability road map through 2030 -- which is expected to cost more than $82.4 million -- was still criticized as insufficient by many members of the city's own advisory group.

At the Dec. 4 City Council meeting, multiple members of the city's Environmental Sustainability Task Force said that the city couldn't wait any longer to reduce its carbon emissions, and they urged city leaders to give the issue top priority. The current steps being taken by the city were blasted for being rudderless and inconsistent.

"Without a vision and a sense of direction and leadership, we'll never get closer to meeting our climate goals than we are today," said Bruce Karney, a task force member and co-founder of Carbon Free Mountain View. "At this point, any kind of further delay feels like a full rejection."

Despite Mountain View's prosperity, the city is still falling short of its stated goals to reduce its own carbon output. The city's previous long-term sustainability action plan established a target of reducing greenhouse gases 15 to 20 percent by 2020. But the city appears to be going in the wrong direction: As of 2015, the city's carbon emissions had actually increased by 9.1 percent compared to a decade earlier. The majority of these emissions come from vehicle transportation (60 percent) and the energy used for buildings (33 percent).

Realizing they were falling severely short, city leaders last year organized the Environmental Sustainability Task Force to come up with a revised list of steps to take. The 27-person group convened 17 meetings over the last year to produce a list of 36 recommendations.

Among these ideas are steps to reduce auto-related emissions by restricting parking and encouraging more use of bicycles, transit and car pools. The city is currently investigating a paid-parking system for the downtown Castro Street area, but it is unclear if the idea has enough support on the council.

The sustainability plan also calls for stronger green building codes that would switch indoor heating from natural gas to electricity and install electronic-vehicle chargers at new apartment complexes. A ban on disposable food utensils, a sustainable landscaping program and a citywide composting program were also proposed.

If implemented, city staff members say they would eventually be tracking Mountain View's carbon footprint as scrupulously as the city's budget. The city would create a new "sustainability office" that would include up to six additional employees to carry out the various carbon-reduction goals.

"The goal here is to address climate change, and that's a big lift," said Steve Attinger, Mountain View's environmental sustainability program coordinator. "We understand the urgency of the recommendations laid out here, and we're interested in addressing them as efficiently and effectively as possible."

But the city should be doing more, according to Karney and other members of the Environmental Sustainability Task Force. The volunteer group has been meeting for nearly a year on recommendations for the city work plan, and some members were dismayed to see some of their ideas nixed in the final staff list.

Four recommendations out of a list of 36 were not supported by city officials. City staffers eliminated a suggestion to subsidize ride-sharing services because they believed it could undermine their efforts to reduce reliance on cars. Another idea to impose a utility tax on natural gas usage was rejected because its effectiveness was called into question.

Karney said he was disappointed that the city's final sustainability report didn't include detailed metrics for the estimated greenhouse-gas reductions for each recommendation. The city seemed to prioritize ideas that were eligible for grant funding, not necessarily the ones that would be the most effective, he said. As laid out, the city's implementation plan would likely never reach its target goal, he said.

"You have about 12 years to solve this problem, not to start solving this problem," he said. "We know that the residents of Mountain View want action, and they want it now."

During a Dec. 4 discussion of the work plan, City Council members were stuck in an awkward position with differing advice coming from city staff and its citizen advisory panel. The council urged city staff to find ways to implement the package of recommendations more quickly without having to wait.

Mayor Lenny Siegel endorsed all the suggestions except for a study on paid parking downtown. The cost would fall the hardest on low-income residents, he said. But he suggested other ideas to investigate, such as coordinating a group purchase of electric vehicles at a reduced cost. A similar idea was successful about a decade ago when dozens of Mountain View residents banded together to purchase solar panels.

Siegel also highlighted the city's housing growth as an initiative that would someday dramatically reduce traffic and carbon emissions.

"The most important thing we can do to reduce greenhouse gases is make it so people are closer to where they work," he said.

In the short term, the City Council immediately allocated $500,000 to begin early steps to cut carbon emissions without having to wait for next year's goal-setting session. That funding would help identify locations for up to 15 new electric-vehicle chargers throughout the city and begin a new "building decarbonization" road map to reduce emissions from city infrastructure. Mountain View would also work on compiling a complete citywide greenhouse gas inventory.

Additionally, city staffers said they would provide $100,000 to help expand the city's community shuttle system, possibly to provide service for public school students and Caltrain commuters. Google currently funds the shuttle system, and city officials say that the company has offered to expand the service.

The sense of urgency on climate change was palpable among Mountain View residents and officials, but it stands in stark contrast to the position of national leaders. Last year, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, a nonbinding compact among nations to cut carbon emissions to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius by 2100. Last month, Trump disavowed a national assessment authored by his own government scientists, who warned that climate change would inflict hundreds of billions of dollars in damage each year unless ameliorated.

In the face of that resistance, Mountain View has a limited role to play but it could still inspire other cities to do more, said Councilman Chris Clark.

"This is a much bigger problem than the city of Mountain View," he said. "We can do some steps, but we can have a much greater impact if we get the ball rolling on a county or region-wide level."

The City Council approved the sustainability report and the short-term actions in a 7-0 vote.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Jerry
a resident of North Whisman
1 hour ago

I'm eager to read the full list of recommendations but one item in this new report bothered me greatly. It seems the City Council is thinking of its response to Global Warming as another task, requiring its own staff, and having its own programs. And the rest of the time, for the rest of their work, it's "business as usual"? At some point GW needs to be the central concern of EVERY activity of government. It needs to be our approach to EVERYTHING, not just a side activity. Sustainability should not be a department, it should be part of the charter of EVERY department.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by mary hodder
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

For the past 7 years, depending on the dense development, I've asked the council when speaking about it:

* why not require solar to cover all common area power needs?
* why not require grey water collection from everything but toilets and water the planted areas?
* why not ask the developer to only allow organic products so the water is "cleaner" for reuse, and then put in a filtration system for the grey water reuse?
* how about wind systems for night power collection?
* why not require indefinite subsidizing of transit passes for users of the building?
* what about creating all composting and recycling where essentially everything used in the common / support of building is not ever going to landfill, and residents / office workers are set up to create little trash?

And I have always gotten the answer: we can't do that. Or my requests are just completely ignored. I hope that this changes with the next council coming in next Tuesday.

EVERY new development needs to do all of this, starting today. We have to change everything we are doing in new development, and the city needs to lead in helping existing buildings retrofit. The city should help us retrofit grey water systems. The city should pan packaging that isn't compostable or recyclable.

We should be able to be a 'no trash" producing city in 5 years.. if we work to make it so.

Let's lead the Bay.. not follow.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
24 minutes ago

It is not surprising that waste increases with the influx of people here.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
23 minutes ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

There's a big difference between arbitrary, feel-good, idealistically motivated goals pulled out of thin air versus pragmatic, realistic goals based upon sound economic, engineering, and public acceptance analyses. Instead of trying to "hit home runs" on multiple fronts, MV should carefully identify and publicly debate "low-hanging fruit changes" that "yield maximum bang for the buck" --- and that residents are willing to accept because they have minimal impact upon their quality of life. Sorry about the trite, overused phrases, but they seem appropriate in this political situation. There's a lot of impractical, wishful thinking going on right now.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
14 minutes ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

Here is where I agree with William Hitchens

The real problem is that the City cannot do it alone. IT is simple economics of scale. THe fact is that in order to make any difference it will require a WORLDWIDE effort. THAT means that the U.S., State, County, and City/Towns have to be part of a comprehensive effort "LARGE" scale to make the costs lower.

But my observation is that the WORLD is like herding cats. I hate to be pessimistic, but we are heading toward the extinction of the human race because of its own immaturaity regarding innovation being currently only for short term gain.

I hate to say this but it is increasingly liekly that by the end of 2099, the world will either see the end of the human race, or a dramatic reduction in it.

Carl Sagan tried to warn us more than 40 years ago, we didn't listen. He demostrated that the climate of Venus was not gradual, but catastrophic (Web Link)

We were warned, but we didn't listen.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

All-you-can-eat Asian fusion restaurant coming to Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 4,521 views

Couples: "The Goal of Marriage is Not to Think Alike, but to Think Together"
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,261 views

Best Coney Island in America
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 766 views

View all local blogs
 