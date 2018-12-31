News

The year in pictures

A visual retrospective of 2018 in Mountain View

Exuberant kids race down a path at Shoreline Park on July 4, with the iconic sails of Shoreline Amphitheatre in the background. Photo by Natalia Nazarova

It was a year of demonstrations, celebrations and the sometimes overlooked beauty of everyday life. Throughout 2018, Mountain View residents took to the streets to voice concerns about issues both national and local. From gun violence to immigration, the housing crisis to the #MeToo movement, residents held a variety of peaceful protests, marches and vigils.

Homelessness, with hundreds of people sleeping in cars and RVs on city streets, was the subject of much talk but too little action to ameliorate the situation. Google continued its buying and building spree, and unveiled an ambitious template for new North Bayshore neighborhoods near its headquarters. Wildfire smoke reminded us not to take clean air for granted, even as we took guilty pleasure in the striking sunsets it caused.

At year's end, a nail-biter of a City Council election offered a lesson in democracy, with high voter turnout and close results leaving candidates waiting until December for a winner to be declared.

All in all, it was another unforgettable year in Mountain View.

Andrea Gemmet

