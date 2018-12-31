News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 11:50 am

Family finds stranger barricaded inside their home on Christmas

Suspect attempted to escape with laptop, scuffled with officers, Mountain View police say

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A transient man suspected of barricading himself inside a family's home on Christmas Day and then attacking an officer after trying to escape has been arrested, according to police.

The family living in the apartment on the 200 block of Pamela Drive told police they had spent the day away from home, and returned to find the suspect inside their apartment with the front door shut and barricaded at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 25. While details are limited on how he got inside, officers believe the 53-year-old man had pried his way in through a window, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Officers had tried to communicate with the suspect for about an hour when the man ran out of the apartment through a patio door holding multiple items he had taken from the apartment, including a laptop, Nelson said. The suspect allegedly threw these items at officers as he fled.

Officers caught up to the suspect, who hit one of the officers several times with a sharp object, later determined to be "some kind of key," Nelson said. The officer was not injured.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and battery charges, as well as resisting arrest. He is also suspected of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of his parole.

