News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 31, 2018, 12:09 pm

County expands shelter hours, offers more beds during cold snap

 

Santa Clara County's Office of Supportive Housing is adding more beds and expanding its hours in response to forecast cold overnight temperatures early this coming week.

Expanded shelter service started Friday night and will run through Wednesday morning, according to an OSH news release. Sunday night was the first night the warming centers were open.

For a list of shelter locations and warming centers with expanded times and services, go to sccgov.org.

Up to 150 additional beds will be available.

For more information on shelter locations and warming centers around Santa Clara County, visit the County of Santa Clara Office of Supportive Housing at sccgov.org/sites/osh/NeedAssistance/warmingcenters/Pages/home.aspx.

There are telephone hotlines to help people who want to take advantage of shelter services. These include:

* Call 2-1-1 for health and human services in Santa Clara County.

* Homeless Helpline: Call the County Office of Supportive Housing at (408) 793-0550 to ask for assistance or report a homeless person in need in Santa Clara County (excluding San Jose);

*HomeFirst Homeless Helpline: Call (408) 510-7600 or e-mail the HomeFirst Helpline at Outreach@homefirstscc.org. HomeFirst's Outreach team provides access to emergency shelter, showers, laundry, meals, medical services, case management, employment training and more.

Homeless individuals can register to receive text messages about services as follows:

* Address a text message to: 888777

* Type BADWEATHER in the message

* Send the message

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

All-you-can-eat Asian fusion restaurant coming to Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 4,280 views

Couples: "The Goal of Marriage is Not to Think Alike, but to Think Together"
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,096 views

Best Coney Island in America
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 255 views

View all local blogs
 