County expands shelter hours, offers more beds during cold snap

Santa Clara County's Office of Supportive Housing is adding more beds and expanding its hours in response to forecast cold overnight temperatures early this coming week.

Expanded shelter service started Friday night and will run through Wednesday morning, according to an OSH news release. Sunday night was the first night the warming centers were open.

For a list of shelter locations and warming centers with expanded times and services, go to sccgov.org.

Up to 150 additional beds will be available.

There are telephone hotlines to help people who want to take advantage of shelter services. These include:

* Call 2-1-1 for health and human services in Santa Clara County.

* Homeless Helpline: Call the County Office of Supportive Housing at (408) 793-0550 to ask for assistance or report a homeless person in need in Santa Clara County (excluding San Jose);

*HomeFirst Homeless Helpline: Call (408) 510-7600 or e-mail the HomeFirst Helpline at Outreach@homefirstscc.org. HomeFirst's Outreach team provides access to emergency shelter, showers, laundry, meals, medical services, case management, employment training and more.

Homeless individuals can register to receive text messages about services as follows:

* Address a text message to: 888777

* Type BADWEATHER in the message

* Send the message