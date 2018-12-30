Tows for the tipsy available on New Year's Eve

Motorists can get a safe ride home on New Year's Eve from AAA rather than driving while drunk, AAA officials said Thursday.

The organization's Tipsy Tow service will begin at 6 p.m. Monday and end at 6 a.m. Tuesday, New Year's Day, in Northern California.

"We urge New Year's Eve revelers to have a sober ride home lined up before the ball drops," AAA Northern California spokesman Michael Blasky said in a statement.

But, he said, if those plans don't work out, AAA's Tipsy Tow service will take a motorist and a passenger home and tow their vehicle too.

AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and higher insurance costs.

Revelers can get a ride of up to 10 miles and the service is for everyone, not only for AAA members. Beyond 10 miles, motorists are charged a standard towing rate.

Tipsy Tow drivers can be reached by calling (800) 222-4357. Anyone can call to ensure a safe ride home for an impaired driver.

Tipsy Tow service is not available for transportation to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other place except a home or a hotel if a person plans to stay there.

Tipsy Tow drivers also will not start a vehicle, change a flat tire, deliver gas, provide taxi service or transport more than two people.