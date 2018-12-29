Police locate missing man

UPDATE: ** Police located the missing man and called off the search, according to an update issued at around 4 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in locating an 85-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Alphonse Lewis was last seen in San Jose around 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28. He drives a gray, 2000 Toyota Camry with the license plate number 5GNW754, according to a police alert issued in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Lewis is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and navy blue sweat pants.

Lewis suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented, police said.

Police are asking anyone who sees Lewis to call 911.