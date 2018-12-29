News

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 29, 2018, 8:00 am

Guest opinion: Not just technology of the past

Look to Europe for proof that urban rail is relevant

by James Kempf / Mountain View Voice

With respect to Mountain View Councilman John McAlister's comment in your article this week on express lanes -- in which he said rail is the "technology of the past" -- I recommend he try Googling "S Bahn" or "Pendeltag." These are urban rail systems in Europe -- the S Bahn in German cities and the Pendeltag in Stockholm -- that move hundreds of thousands of commuters a day in comfort.

The trains are fast and run frequently on limited access rights of way, but stop less frequently than light rail so they get to their destinations much more quickly. The stations are strategically located near industrial parks and other areas where lots of people work and live. Stockholm in 2017 completed an upgrade of its urban rail system that remodeled some stations in the urban core, and Germany also continues to invest in its urban rail systems. Sometimes, the tracks run underground through the densely built parts of the city, but just as often they run above ground outside the urban core in the suburbs. The trains run on standard gauge track and use stock equipment -- not like BART, which requires expensive, custom-built equipment and a wider gauge track.

In other words, they are much like Caltrain.

So why does the Highway 85 policy advisory board only consider light trail or carpool lanes as options for the median strip? Here's another suggestion: Run a Caltrain line up the median from just south of the Blossom Hill station, where Caltrain crosses under 85, to Mountain View. Build the stations like BART stations with large parking garages, but terminate the line at the North Bayshore industrial park, and run a branch from the San Jose to San Francisco line there too. Caltrain has been the poor stepchild of the Bay Area public transportation scene for far too long. It's about time transportation policymakers wake up and realize how valuable it could be if there was only some decent investment in it.

McAlister and the Highway 85 policy advisory board are just using the disappointing performance of light rail in San Jose as an excuse to continue doing nothing, hoping at some point that either the public caves in and they get to put in toll lanes, or that podcars, self-driving cars or Elon Musk's Hyperloop show up and rescue the Valley from perpetual gridlock. But no technology moves more people more quickly than urban rail, and waiting another 30 years for some magic solution to appear is no plan.

James Kempf lives on Foxborough Drive in Mountain View.

Comments

Posted by Max Hauser
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
I support James Kempf's informed praise of Caltrain, one of the more effective of the Bay Area crazy-quilt of major public-transit systems. But I tripped on the obviously well-meaning sentence "It's about time transportation policymakers wake up and realize how valuable [Caltrain] could be if there was only some decent investment in it."

Of course the spirit of that wish is undeniable. But unlike Germany and Sweden (or Austria, France, Hong Kong, or many other places with strong comprehensive public-transit facilities and planning), the Bay Area really has no substantive, region-wide "transportation policymakers" and never did. Instead, there's a patchwork of Balkan-style fiefdoms, each focused inward, jealously using or abusing whatever funding it can scrounge. There are celebrations and press releases when a new ticketing scheme arrives that actually works across multiple transit agencies -- as if that were some marvelous innovation, rather than tardy retrofit of capabilities that would have been built in from the start, elsewhere.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BARTD) of the 1950s was promoted as a regional rail planning agency on the European model, but unlike international counterparts it lacked real (fund-raising) authority, and had to approach counties and even cities separately for money. When San Mateo County refused to buy in, BART down the Peninsula was quashed; instead of a five- or six-county bay-ringing system, we got a tire-iron of perpendicular routes crossing in Oakland. Thankfully the rail line now called Caltrain had long been in place, and has partly made up for the Bay Area's non-regional transport planning.

Real regional transit planning would mean radical, politically difficult changes, like ending VTA's domination by San JosÃ©'s political machine and its conspicuously non-"regional" pet-project agendas. I'd class such a prospect as an aspiration, rather than a measurable probability.

