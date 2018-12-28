News

Mountain View man ID'd as pedestrian in fatal collision

Car struck man on Dec. 18 in Fremont

A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fremont last week was identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau today as 33-year-old Taran Singh.

Coroner's officials didn't list a city of residence for Singh but Fremont police said he was from Mountain View.

Singh was hit by a car driven by a 53-year-old Fremont woman in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Clough Avenue at about 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 18, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The woman remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The initial indication was that drugs and alcohol didn't appear to be factors in the collision, according to police.

— Bay City News Service

