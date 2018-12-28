Chilly temps forecast for year's end

New Year's Eve and the weekend leading up to it are expected to be chilly, according to the National Weather Service.

The East and South Bays will see lows in the 30s Saturday morning, and North Bay temperatures are also expected to be around freezing.

Temperatures should rise slightly for New Year's Eve, but not by much.

"If you're in the San Francisco Bay Area, temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 40s," meteorologist Cynthia Palmer said.

Winds are expected to pick up Sunday night and Monday, and then die down again.

"They should be weakening as we go into (New Year's Eve), but it still could be breezy," Palmer said.

New Year's Day highs will be in the upper 50s.

No precipitation is expected, and dry weather should last until at least next weekend.

Jan Null, a meteorologist with the Golden Gate Weather Service, said a streak of dry weather doesn't mean the area is in drought.

A weeks-long dry spell during the rainfall season is normal for the Bay Area, Null said.