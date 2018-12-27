Murder suspect's case delayed over mental competency

The murder case against a man charged with brutally beating a homeless man in downtown Mountain View last year is on hold as a court-ordered assessment of whether he is mentally competent to stand trial takes place.

The 44-year-old suspect, Jan Neal, was arrested in November 2017 after he allegedly attacked a homeless man in the city's Civic Center Plaza on a Saturday night, striking the victim with a metal table, a metal chair and a bicycle. The victim later died of his injuries from "blunt force trauma to the face" after being struck in the head repeatedly.



Jan Neal Jan Neal

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Michele McKay McCoy had received one psychiatric evaluation regarding Neal's mental competency as of Thursday, Dec. 20, and was still awaiting a second doctor's report before making a ruling. The next court date is set for Jan. 3. Neal did not appear in court for the Dec. 20 proceeding, after he reportedly refused to be transported from Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The criminal proceedings are expected to resume if Neal is found mentally competent. If psychiatrists determine he is not competent to stand trial, he will likely undergo months of medical treatment and will return before a judge in order to decide whether the case can continue.

Neal was arrested on Nov. 4 last year after he allegedly attacked the victim and repeatedly ignored commands by officers to stop. Mountain View police say Neal continued his assault even after officers struck him with a wooden baton and used a Taser in an attempt to control him. It was the city's first homicide in three years.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Jose Ospina Jaramillo more than three months after the attack. The release of his name was significantly delayed as county officials attempted to locate his next of kin, and ultimately failed to find any survivors.