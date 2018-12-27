News

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 27, 2018, 10:38 am

Murder suspect's case delayed over mental competency

Jan Neal faces trial after 2017 beating death of homeless man in downtown Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The murder case against a man charged with brutally beating a homeless man in downtown Mountain View last year is on hold as a court-ordered assessment of whether he is mentally competent to stand trial takes place.

The 44-year-old suspect, Jan Neal, was arrested in November 2017 after he allegedly attacked a homeless man in the city's Civic Center Plaza on a Saturday night, striking the victim with a metal table, a metal chair and a bicycle. The victim later died of his injuries from "blunt force trauma to the face" after being struck in the head repeatedly.


Jan Neal
The case against Neal was suspended earlier this year after his attorney declared doubt about Neal's mental competency and ability to assist in the defense of his own case, according to Deputy District Attorney Alaleh Kianerci, the prosecutor in the case. Criminal proceedings are essentially on hold until a judge can determine if Neal is competent to stand trial.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Michele McKay McCoy had received one psychiatric evaluation regarding Neal's mental competency as of Thursday, Dec. 20, and was still awaiting a second doctor's report before making a ruling. The next court date is set for Jan. 3. Neal did not appear in court for the Dec. 20 proceeding, after he reportedly refused to be transported from Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The criminal proceedings are expected to resume if Neal is found mentally competent. If psychiatrists determine he is not competent to stand trial, he will likely undergo months of medical treatment and will return before a judge in order to decide whether the case can continue.

Neal was arrested on Nov. 4 last year after he allegedly attacked the victim and repeatedly ignored commands by officers to stop. Mountain View police say Neal continued his assault even after officers struck him with a wooden baton and used a Taser in an attempt to control him. It was the city's first homicide in three years.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Jose Ospina Jaramillo more than three months after the attack. The release of his name was significantly delayed as county officials attempted to locate his next of kin, and ultimately failed to find any survivors.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Francois
a resident of Gemello
3 hours ago

I'm glad he didn't get elected to city counsel.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

Any more information about where Mr. Neal was domiciling? At the time, the Voice called him a transient, then said he was from Marin Co. Then they wrote he frequented Castro St. So if he lived in Marin, it would be funny that he frequented Castro St. And the Voice must have had additional information to call him a transient.

Was he an RV dweller? Itâ€™s been a year, this must be answerable by now. Itâ€™s s serious question. The Voice has used the same term, transient, to refer to other RV dwellers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by night walk8r
a resident of Old Mountain View
43 minutes ago

Looks seriously inbred

Email Town Square Moderator      


