Updated: Thu, Dec 27, 2018, 2:16 pm
Uploaded: Thu, Dec 27, 2018, 1:51 pm

Brother and sister arrested in human trafficking investigation

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Mountain View man suspected of bringing "numerous" Guatemalan immigrants to the country illegally for sex trafficking and labor trafficking has been arrested, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

Police believe that the man, identified as 33-year-old Carlos Garza, brought families to the country safely, only to intimidate and threaten them into obedience, and say he had repeatedly sexually assaulted one of the victims.


Carlos Garza

Evelia De Maria Galvez
Garza was arrested while he was at work on Moffett Boulevard in Mountain View on Thursday, Dec. 20. His sister Evelia De Maria Galvez, suspected of aiding Garza in bringing immigrants to the country and intimidating victims, was arrested later that day, police said.

Police say they had received multiple reported incidents at Garza's apartment on the 1900 block of Latham Street. Officers had been to the home "several times" in recent weeks, according to the statement, responding to reports of a man threatening a woman and a young boy with a gun as well as reports of a possible victim of child abuse.

Mountain View detectives believe that Garza, also known as Gabino Galvez and Mynor Tobar, helped people come to the U.S. from Guatemala illegally and would subsequently threaten and intimidate those he brought over He would tell victims there would be "consequences" if they reported him to law enforcement.

One of those victims, a teenage girl, told police she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Garza and men who paid Garza to have sex with her.

Police say the two-bedroom apartment was packed with several families, 12 people in total, on Oct. 4 when officers investigated the home following a report of attempted sexual assault. The apartment's residents told police that Garza rented the apartment and had instilled a "culture of fear" for anyone who lived with him or who he brought to the country.

"Detectives believe multiple people have come to the United States under the belief that they will be safe and will be able to start a new life, but that Garza has instead brought them here for the purposes of sex trafficking and labor trafficking," according to the statement.

Garza was arrested on human trafficking charges and booked into Santa Clara County's Elmwood Correctional Facility with bail set at $200,000. He is due to appear in court on Jan. 4, according to the county's inmate booking website.

Police believe that Garza's sister, Galvez, helped Garza bring people to the United States and attempted to dissuade at least one victim from speaking out. She was arrested on suspicion of intimidating a victim and being accessory to a crime.

Police know of four victims; detectives believe that there are others and encourage them to come forward.

Mountain View police want to ensure that every victim is safe and that they are receiving victim services, outreach services and any additional assistance they may need, according to the statement, which is available in English and Spanish.

"We do not work with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), so there should be no concern there," said police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. "Folks who come forward will not see any impact on their immigration status, nor will they see any impact on the type of services they receive. They are victims, first and foremost."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Sanctuary City. Reap/sow, etc.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Blossom Valley
16 minutes ago

Hey MV Resident, care to explain what sanctuary city policies entail and how it matters in this case? I'm eager to hear.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Blossom Valley
12 minutes ago

What's more important to highlight is how rhetoric spewed by folks like yourself makes victims of crime like the undocumented victims here less likely to come forward.

