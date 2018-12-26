New directors join health care district board

El Camino Healthcare District board members Gary Kalbach and George Ting took the oath of office, officially joining the district's board of directors and, by extension, taking a leadership role overseeing El Camino Hospital.

Board member Peter Fung was sworn in for his second four-year term.

Fung and Ting, both physicians, won handily in the election for the health care board last month, each holding a huge lead over former Mountain View City Council member Mike Kasperzak and former Sunnyvale City Council member Jim Davis.

Kalbach ran unopposed for a seat left vacant by former board member Neysa Fligor, who was appointed in 2017 and did not seek re-election in the November election. He was sworn in for a shorter two-year term.

Ting has a long history with El Camino, working as a nephrologist at the hospital for 40 years and specializing in treating patients in critical condition and in need of dialysis and transplants, according to a statement by the district. Kalbach, a Los Altos resident with a background in business and finance, has been involved in the hospital's committees since 2012.

Board members oversee the El Camino Healthcare District, which comprises Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, as well as parts of Sunnyvale, Palo Alto and Cupertino. It's a separate entity from the hospital corporation, and it receives tax dollars from district residents.

Despite the separation, health care district board members have the option and always take the opportunity to serve on the hospital's board as well. Ting was added to the hospital board's roster on Dec. 7, while Kalbach was previously appointed to the hospital board as an unelected member earlier this year.