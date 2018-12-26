News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 26, 2018, 6:09 pm

Mountain View fatal accident victim found by family

 

A man who died in a car crash on Christmas evening in Mountain View was located by his family this morning about a half a mile away from the scene of crash, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officers responded at 6 p.m. to a crash involving a silver 1999 Toyota RAV4 that hit a center divide of northbound state Highway 85 near the Fremont Avenue off-ramp.

CHP Officers from Redwood City and San Jose and firefighters from Mountain View responded to the scene and were unable to locate any victims.

CHP Officer Dave Morey said an investigation found the driver had extricated himself from the Toyota and walked south about half a mile, crossing over a center divide into a southbound lane of the freeway.

He then went up on a freeway embankment and died. The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office identified the man as 40-year-old Alan Willcox of Los Gatos.

His family was notified of the crash on Tuesday night, Dec. 25, and returned to the scene today to search the area in daylight.

Morey said the family eventually located him in an "extremely concealed spot" in a gully on an elevated embankment. The CHP determined the crash was a fatality this morning and cleared the scene by 11:45 a.m.

"We're kind of trying to stress ... we did our due diligence in terms of searching for the party last night," Morey said.

The CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Longtime Indian restaurant Janta to close in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 20 comments | 4,440 views

Couples: All People Are Difficult, But You Shouldn’t Be Too Difficult
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,583 views

View all local blogs
 