Man arrested after attacking Safeway employees, customers

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly hit several employees and customers at the Safeway on Shoreline Boulevard while trying to steal medication.

Employees who witnessed the incident told police that the man had collected a bag full of medications from the grocery store around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, and attempted to leave without paying. When an employee tried to grab the bag, the suspect reportedly hit him multiple times before trying to get away, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

In addition to hitting and yelling at employees, the suspect allegedly hit customers who tried to intervene during the incident. He reportedly threatened to shoot one of the employees, Nelson said.

Police arriving at the Safeway found the suspect just outside the store, where he behaved aggressively toward officers, Nelson said. He was eventually arrested on suspicion of robbery and making criminal threats.

One employee had suffered minor cuts to his face during the altercation. No gun was located during the investigation, Nelson said.