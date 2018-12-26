News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 26, 2018, 1:59 pm

Man arrested after attacking Safeway employees, customers

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly hit several employees and customers at the Safeway on Shoreline Boulevard while trying to steal medication.

Employees who witnessed the incident told police that the man had collected a bag full of medications from the grocery store around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, and attempted to leave without paying. When an employee tried to grab the bag, the suspect reportedly hit him multiple times before trying to get away, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

In addition to hitting and yelling at employees, the suspect allegedly hit customers who tried to intervene during the incident. He reportedly threatened to shoot one of the employees, Nelson said.

Police arriving at the Safeway found the suspect just outside the store, where he behaved aggressively toward officers, Nelson said. He was eventually arrested on suspicion of robbery and making criminal threats.

One employee had suffered minor cuts to his face during the altercation. No gun was located during the investigation, Nelson said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Longtime Indian restaurant Janta to close in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 19 comments | 4,283 views

Couples: All People Are Difficult, But You Shouldn’t Be Too Difficult
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,476 views

View all local blogs
 