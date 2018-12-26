CHP issues blue alert for man who allegedly killed officer in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol has issued a "blue alert" in Santa Clara County as well as San Joaquin and neighboring counties through Central California for a man who allegedly killed a police officer in Stanislaus County and fled early Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Ronil Singh was shot and killed by a man shortly before 1 a.m. during a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in the city of Newman, according to Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies.

Singh was a Fiji native and had been with the Newman Police Department since 2011. Deputies said he initiated the traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. and reported "shots fired" over the radio moments later. He was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

"He was a wonderful brother who we looked up to and a hero to us all," Facebook user Shivy Singh wrote on the Sheriff's Office page. "I still cannot believe that he is gone."

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man wearing a black jacket with white Ecko Unlimited brand patches on the sleeves, a black shirt, silver chain and black shoes.

He is believed to have left the area in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with an extended cab and paper license plates, according to the CHP, which issued the alert in five counties due to his unknown direction of travel.

The Blue Alert program is a quick response system to coordinate alerts after a violent attack on a law enforcement officer, according to the CHP.

Anyone who sees the suspect or knows his identity is asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous and may be carrying a gun.

"Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil," Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said in a statement. "If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets."