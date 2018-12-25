News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 25, 2018, 9:03 am

Ignition-lock mandatory for repeat DUI offenders starting Jan. 1

Program established through bill by state Sen. Jerry Hill

by Bay City News Service

Starting Jan. 1, repeat DUI offenders statewide will be required to install an ignition lock preventing them from driving if they aren't sober.

For the past eight years, ignition interlock devices have been required in four counties â€” Alameda, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Tulare â€” for convicted drunken drivers under a pilot program.

The program expands next year to all 58 California counties.

For a first-time DUI conviction involving an injury, the ignition device will be required for one year.

First-time DUI offenders who aren't involved in an injury collision have the option of installing the device in their cars for six months and retaining full driving privileges. If they forgo the device, they may opt for a restricted license that permits them only to drive to and from work, school and treatment programs.

A second DUI also triggers a one-year device installation. A third DUI results in a mandatory installation for two years. Fourth and subsequent convictions result in a device installation for three years, according to a news release from state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo.

The program was established by Senate Bill 1046, authored by Hill in 2016.

Blood-alcohol concentration is measured by the device after a driver blows into it. If the driver isn't sober, the car won't start.

The locking devices cost about $60 to $80 per month for monitoring and calibration and $70 to $150 to install, according to Hill. Low-income offenders will pay based on a sliding scale.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Longtime Indian restaurant Janta to close in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 16 comments | 3,986 views

Couples: All People Are Difficult, But You Shouldn’t Be Too Difficult
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,289 views

View all local blogs
 