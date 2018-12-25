Ignition-lock mandatory for repeat DUI offenders starting Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, repeat DUI offenders statewide will be required to install an ignition lock preventing them from driving if they aren't sober.

For the past eight years, ignition interlock devices have been required in four counties â€” Alameda, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Tulare â€” for convicted drunken drivers under a pilot program.

The program expands next year to all 58 California counties.

For a first-time DUI conviction involving an injury, the ignition device will be required for one year.

First-time DUI offenders who aren't involved in an injury collision have the option of installing the device in their cars for six months and retaining full driving privileges. If they forgo the device, they may opt for a restricted license that permits them only to drive to and from work, school and treatment programs.

A second DUI also triggers a one-year device installation. A third DUI results in a mandatory installation for two years. Fourth and subsequent convictions result in a device installation for three years, according to a news release from state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo.

The program was established by Senate Bill 1046, authored by Hill in 2016.

Blood-alcohol concentration is measured by the device after a driver blows into it. If the driver isn't sober, the car won't start.

The locking devices cost about $60 to $80 per month for monitoring and calibration and $70 to $150 to install, according to Hill. Low-income offenders will pay based on a sliding scale.