Uploaded: Sat, Dec 22, 2018, 12:26 pm

A rocky road ahead for redevelopment

More resistance expected for projects to replace apartments with fewer homes

Adri Tapia, a resident at 2005 Rock Street, poses for a portrait on her balcony on Nov. 15, 2018. Photo by Magali Gauthier

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

In past years, a project in Mountain View to redevelop older, low-rent apartments into rowhouses probably wouldn't have garnered much attention -- or controversy, for that matter.

But the push by city leaders to foster more for-sale homes in Mountain View appears to have awakened a new political force -- tenants fiercely resistant to gentrification. That new coalition flexed its muscles last week by bringing out crowds of speakers and activists to oppose a relatively small project to replace the 20 apartments at 2005 Rock St. The tenants' complaints about being displaced and priced out of Mountain View didn't prevent the City Council from approving the project in a 4-3 vote, but it raised the stakes.

The huge outcry surrounding the 2005 Rock Street project is leading many to believe it won't be the exception -- instead, it could be the new normal as several similar development proposals move forward.

In the coming months, Mountain View city leaders could be seeing similar pushback as several more projects come forward that would require demolishing older apartments. The city currently has 16 development projects that are awaiting City Council approval that would require relocating tenants and razing older apartment buildings, according to city records.

Many of these projects share the same flaw that was heavily criticized in the 2005 Rock St. project -- they would actually decrease the total amount of housing in the city. In the case of 2005 Rock St., 20 apartments will be replaced by 15 rowhouses. For a nearby project proposed at 2310 Rock St., 59 apartments would be razed to build 55 condominiums. At 2010 San Ramon Ave., nine apartments would be redeveloped into seven condominiums.

While a bare majority of City Council members approved the 2005 Rock St. project, they pledged to investigate some kind of future policy to prohibit projects that would result in a net loss of housing. That proposal would need to be brought up next year at the council's goal-setting session, and it would likely take several more months to draft and consider.

Despite the decision, tenant advocates are still hailing the meeting last week as a "wake-up call" for how the city considers redevelopment impacts. Previously, city officials would essentially rubber-stamp developments that complied with zoning and building rules, but now they are pledging to look more at the human impact, said Daniel Saver, an attorney with Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto.

"This has changed the nature of the debate," he said. "For the first time in like six years, the council is starting to grapple with the impact of these demolitions on tenants."

The question is whether the angry crowds that dominated last week's council meeting will dissipate, or if that energy will shift to other city projects.

Jacqueline Cashen, a resident at the 2310 Rock St. apartments, said she fully expects the same kind of resistance when the council considers the project to redevelop her neighborhood. Developers should be expected to offset the hardship on displacing residents, she said.

"People are no longer going to just leave. Now we're going to say, 'OK, what are you going to give us in return?'" Cashen said. "The important outcome is now there's a human face on all this demolition, and there's a recognition on what's happening to the character of the city."

Comments

Posted by Howard
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Howard is a registered user.

These redevelopment projects are being done because the value of land is to valuable to have a rent controlled 70 year old building on it!

In business, this is called "Best Use" and there is a reason for that..it's better in the long run to redevelop these old buildings into newer more expensive housing for the city. It increases property taxes and reduces blight in the city. The buildings follow the more strict construction requirements making it safer in fire and earthquakes.

Also, you get a better element of population due to the income requirements of the higher cost housing.

Why is there such a push to hold back these projects? If it has to do with the loss of units then simply change the zoning and increase the number of units rebuilt for more. The city can do this easily.

One thing that will happen if the city rezones for more units per acre will be it will cause more of these projects to happen because it will make them more profitable.

Sorry, you can't stop natural progress when it comes to "best use" economics in business!

Posted by Howard
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
Howard is a registered user.

In order to determine the maximum potential of a property, Land Use developers must considered what is the highest and best use of a property however, any potential use must pass a series of tests. The exact definition of highest and best use varies, but generally the use must be the following:

1.Legally permissible by zoning requirements
2.Physically possible by property constraints
3.Financially feasible by profitability
4.Maximally productive by generating the highest net return (profit) to the developer

Most of these apartment buildings in Mountain View under rent control meet this criteria for redevelopment. If the City of Mountain View tries to stop this natural progression of redevelopment by moratoriums or some other means, they will just be shooting themselves in the foot and setting the City up for expensive litigation.

Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
2 hours ago

Once again, Howard makes my point for me. Nowhere in his analysis do the interests of the people living in Mountain View come into play, and when our interests conflict with those of the landlords' bottom line, money wins out. Next, he'll post a lot of bluster, but won't actually dispute the correctness of that simple fact.

