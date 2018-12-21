News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 21, 2018, 9:03 am

Mountain View Whisman board approves new charter school

Grudging vote to accept Bullis Mountain View comes with reprimand, strings attached

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View Whisman School District board members voted 4-1 Thursday night to approve a new charter school -- Bullis Charter School's first expansion outside of Los Altos.

But the decision came with a whole lot of strings attached, with board members and district officials demanding significant modifications to the charter petition -- the school's founding document -- in the moments leading up to approval. It was unclear at the end of the meeting whether charter school leaders were willing or interested in following all of the stipulations.

It was also a begrudging vote, with some trustees and Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph laying into the charter school's leadership for being out of touch and trying to steamroll its way into a community it didn't understand.

Board member Jose Gutierrez was the lone vote against the charter petition.

Bullis Charter School officials announced in September that they were planning to expand the school and sought to create a new campus next door in Mountain View Whisman. A new nonprofit called Bullis Mountain View (BMV) was formed, spearheaded mostly by families and employees from the existing Los Altos charter school, which submitted the petition in October to open a school in fall 2019.

Representatives from BMV say the school is designed to serve a high percentage of low-income and English learner students, who typically fall behind on academic performance. The goal, according to the petition, is for 40 percent of the charter school's students to be those who qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

More than a dozen parents and students came to the Dec. 20 meeting to make one last show of support for the charter school prior to the vote, wearing yellow shirts with the school's logo and talking at length about the school's valuable academic programs and friendly environment. Children spoke about the power of project-based learning as well as personalized education plans they call focused learning goals.

But the proposal has been met with huge pushback by hundreds families in the Mountain View Whisman School District, many of whom attended the Dec. 6 public hearing of the charter petition, making an emphatic plea for either the board to deny the charter petition or for BMV to hit the brakes on its plans.

Superintendent Rudolph made clear that his recommendation to approve the charter school was a reluctant acceptance that state laws make it very difficult for a school district to deny a charter petition. But he said he couldn't make that recommendation without counter-balancing it with his grievances against the way BMV officials went about proposing the charter school, saying it showed disregard for collaboration and community buy-in.

"I know what my recommendation says, and it pains me to write it, but I cannot go forward without at least expressing how I truly feel," Rudolph said. "I have employees that are gonna lose their jobs, I have teachers who are talking about the loss of programs because of the additional funds that we're going to have to pay for you."

The clearest problem identified by the district is timing. He said the district was given virtually no lead time to prepare for the charter petition, which he said he first heard about from the Voice in September, and that the charter school's proposed opening date in fall 2019 gives the district little time to find classroom space required under Proposition 39. It also meant the Mountain View Whisman community, which he said expects community engagement from its schools, didn't get a real chance to weigh in on the proposal or even digest that it was coming.

"Yes, we will welcome you and we will do our best to collaborate with you, but at the end of the day this will be a transactional relationship," he said. "Because you believe that you can do something, and that the only way you can do it is by shoving it down our throats."

Rudolph, who pointed out he has led charter schools as an administrator elsewhere in the country, insisted that his complaints have nothing to do with charter schools on the whole or whether the proposed school by BMV will succeed, but everything to do with process.

"This has nothing to do with change, our ability to adjust with change. This has nothing to do with what they purport they will be able to do," he said "It has to do with the fact that they showed up to Castro on the dedication day, and that they looked at the facility as if they were looking at a buffet table."

In the same vein, board president Tamara Wilson said she would be remiss not to acknowledge that PTA presidents, teachers, district staff and community members are against the charter school coming to Mountain View, and that BMV's insistence on starting in fall 2019 is terrible timing. Attendance boundaries were recently redrawn and set to take effect for the 2019-20 school year, enrollment priorities were completely revamped and a new school -- Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary -- is set to open that same year.

"Our community underwent a long battle for boundaries and changing it and it was just starting to heal from this," Wilson said. "If you had been paying attention and involved and talking with our community you would know that, and you don't."

Newly elected board member Devon Conley asked whether the charter school would be amenable to delaying opening its school to the 2020-21 school year. Rudolph said that idea came up in conversations with BMV officials, but he was never able to get it in writing despite recent efforts over the last week.

Gutierrez, the sole dissenting vote, said the district has made a big shift towards accountability and transparency over the last four years, with plenty of community engagement along the way, and that BMV's foray into Mountain View Whisman feels like a one-sided conversation with no real two-way communication. He also said he wasn't buying the argument for more school choice.

"I think people forget, or maybe our community members here in the yellow t-shirts don't know, that we already have two choice programs," Gutierrez said. "We already have Mistral and we also have Stevenson. With the inclusion of Bullis Mountain View then we would have a third, so the argument about having a choice doesn't resonate with me for obvious reasons."

A list of demands

The motion itself wasn't a clean approval of BMV's charter school proposal, and explicitly states that approval was contingent on a series of "recommended" changes that the school's leadership is now expected to make.

District officials used the meeting as a chance to lay out a series of concerns they had about BMV and its ability to serve the low-income and English learner students it seeks to enroll. Beyond recruitment of these underserved students -- acknowledged as an uphill battle -- big questions remain over how the district would actually hold the charter school accountable for its promises, and whether it would even have comparable test scores to figure out if the charter school measures up to expectations.

A lengthy staff report from district administrators criticized BMV for what they argue is inadequate representation from the community, from top to bottom. A majority of the proposed board members are not from Mountain View, and the charter school lacks support from "any organization representing Mountain View students and families," according to the report.

"Many, if not most, of the individuals speaking in support of BMV were not residents of Mountain View but were instead from Los Altos or associated with Bullis Los Altos," according to the staff report.

Staff recommended what amounts to a conditional approval of the charter school, complete with a list of required changes to the petition. This includes revamping the enrollment preferences so students living near Castro, Theuerkauf and Monta Loma elementary schools are given top priority during the enrollment lottery, and a requirement that the charter school use the same trimester tests given to district students. Students at the charter school would only be "exceeding" district test scores -- a promise made in the petition -- if the performance exceeds "districtwide assessment results for all pupil subgroups by not less than 5 percent."

Even with those requirements, staff recommended that board members only give the charter school a three-year term, ending in June 2022, rather than the five years sought by the petition.

Regional members of the California Charter School Association bristled at the idea, sending a letter to the board Tuesday calling the idea of approving the charter with conditions "legally questionable." The letter, signed by regional director Janine Ramirez, goes on to say that anything less than a full five-year term would "undermine" a new charter school and would leave it with far too little testing data from which the district could judge performance.

"Because the school proposes a slow-growth model ... an abbreviated three-year term will require the school to submit its petition for renewal with only a single year of state testing data," Ramirez wrote. "This means that your board will be forced to decide the fate of students, educators, and families with little more than the current petition."

The board's vote included all of the recommendations, including the three-year term ending in June 2022. Board member Ellen Wheeler said she felt the three-year period was an appropriate amount of time for the charter school to get its bearings and build up plenty of data for the district to judge BMV's performance. The abbreviated charter petition shows "sensitivity" to vulnerable students who will be diverted from district schools to an untested charter, she said.

"I know Bullis is a good school and we hear all the testimony -- it's a good school," Wheeler said. "We don't know if it's a good school for a large number of low-income (English language learner) students."

In a statement Friday morning, BMV officials called the vote a milestone in the organization's plans to serve district students, and that they looked forward to working with the district's leadership and sharing the charter school's "unique educational model" with the community.

"We would like to thank all of the gracious and hardworking BMV supporters," Bullis board member Clara Roa said in the statement. "We certainly could not have achieved this outcome without their help."

With the charter approved, the district is now responsible for finding a place to put the school when it opens next year.

The charter school plans to enroll 168 students in transitional kindergarten through second grade for its first year, ramping up to 320 K-5 students by its third year in operation. The district has a Feb. 1 deadline to make a facilities offer to BMV.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Barbara
a resident of Slater
6 hours ago

Let the games begin...

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Bored M
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

I'm always supportive of another choice. I just hate the way Bullis came in to Mountain View. That said, I wouldn't send my kid there. The term "guinea pig" comes to mind. I wouldn't judge anyone who thinks that's best for his/her child, though. This is going to be an interesting experiment.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Disgusted with Board
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago

So the games begin. Instead of voting up or down on the Bullis application the Board "approves" with unacceptable conditions. If they had out right rejected, Bullis could go directly to the Santa Clara county board for approval. Now after Bullis rejects their conditions, the Board will probably sue them to keep them from going to the county. The Board is going to spend $Million of the taxpayers' money in legal fees fighting Bullis and losing just like the Los Altos board did. This money would be much better spent improving the education of the students in the failing Mountain View Whisman School District. What a waste!

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by @Disgusted with Board
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Do you have a crystal ball? You think MVWSD is going to sue Bullis? Probably not. One of the worst reactions is to assume something will happen and make it a fact. Fear mongering is our worst enemy and is not productive.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Bullis is steamrolling MV!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

So glad that our elected representatives and Sup't put sane conditions on it! Otherwise Bullis will just take our kid's money and not be accountable to anyone that represents us!! Thank you board!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by ugh.
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

Totally agree with the "fear mongering" comment above. No one is talking about MV suing anyone. BCS is the one that sued Los Altos 4 times - THEY cost everyone extra money in legal fees on top of what they already took from that district!!

The conditions sound perfectly reasonable to me - if they say they gonna priortize SED kids, then put it in WRITING and be held accountable. Sounds pretty reasonable to most MV parents there last night. The Los Altos BCS parents, Bullis MV principal and board don't like it - just goes to show they were never really serious about their intentions and don't want to be held accountable to what they say they purport to do!! Duh!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Acceptable conditions
a resident of Bailey Park
4 hours ago

@Disgusted with Board

If you think demographic parity and provable achievement gains are unacceptable conditions you are openly advocating for skimming. shame on you!

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Diane L Andrews
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Diane L Andrews is a registered user.

The Trojan horse of the conservative billionaires is entering Mountain View. Sad for our public schools, teachers, kids and our community.

The best way to counter them is to fight to keep their enrollment down. I suggest our community start a campaign showing the real motivation behind Bullis, and how it will impact our truly public schools. We need to organize and stand up now more than ever to protect our public schools.

This is about privatization of our public commons and market share, and has nothing to do with Bullis really wanting to help low income families. All we have to do is look at what our neighbors in Los Altos are going through to get a glimpse of what we are in for.

CCSA is the evil machine that is supporting this privatization backed by conservative billionaires.

Here are two great articles that are must reads on who is profiting and backing this privatization movement.
Web Link
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Proud Landels Lion
a resident of Slater
4 hours ago

Thank you to the board and the superintendent I haven’t always agreed with decisions you’ve made but last night’s meeting made me proud to support our district. Many of the community opinions were well stated by Dr Rudolph and the Trustees. I truly hope that Bullis listened, accepts the conditions and works towards improved collaboration.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Sabatoge
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago

The superintendent and the board are saying they have no choice but to approve, so they are going to do their very best to sabatoge BMV (ex: 3 year approval). Perhaps BMV should reject MVWSD's contingencies and go to the county.

Gutierrez says MV already has choice, but not everyone does--many sit on waitlists for choice programs and thus don't get to have a choice.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by stand up for our kids
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

way to go Ayinde and board for showing some spine and trying their best for standing up for our kids - too bad the charter laws driven by well-paid lobbyist tied their hands!

like the poster says above, we need a movement to save our public schools. if people like betsy devos champion charter schools, then you know something's up!!

how do we do it? any ideas? count me in!

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Wasted a chance
a resident of North Whisman
3 hours ago

Dr. Rudolph,
You wasted an opportunity to show real leadership last night. You tearing into BMV rallies more hostility in our community. BMV will have MV children attending their school. Do you intend to sabatoge their education out of anger and revenge? If you really advocate for equity for all kids, then you should support and help BMV achieve their mission. But we suspect you will do everything you can to make them fail (at the expense of children) to "win." Sad politics and fear mongering.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by @sabotage
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

@sabotage

sabotage?? really?? so it starts my friends. giving them a 3 year charter to see if they will do what they claim **as the law allows** is *sabotage*? i guess now we know what kind of "dialogue" and "collaboration" we are in for the next few years. lolz. god help us.

yea, maybe you should go to the district, as you say.

hey folks who are worried about this charter school hurting our city, go to the following link that someone previously posted and email the county board of education your thoughts! the only reason this got approved last night was because if they didn't do the county ed board would with no local oversight. this is our tax dollars people!! let the county board know what you think about that!! i am going to type up a letter to the county and will share on this forum. feel free to cut and paste and send off the county board. and if anyone else has a letter they are willing to share, please do so! i know our power is limited as parents but i still want my voice heard.

Web Link

Joseph Di Salvo
Rosemary Kamei, President​
Grace H. Mah
Peter Ortiz
Claudia Rossi
Anna Song, Vice-President
​​Kathleen M. King

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by @Wasted a chance
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

@Wasted a chance

you say "Do you intend to sabatoge their education out of anger and revenge??

seriously??

all he said is that the WAY they did this is what he didn't like and he wished they had been more communicative and forthcoming and collaborative and gotten more community buy-in and given us more time rather than coming in at the last minute. something the board trustees AND many MVWSD parents AND MV Voice echoed. so this is what you call "revenge"?? wow ok. like i said so it begins. sorry he didn't lay out the red carpet for you and hand you all of our money without any of the accountability with a big smile on his face. let me get my tiny violin out for BCS.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by expectations totally reasonable
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

just read this in newsletter. sounds pretty darn reasonable to me. doesn't sound like revenge or sad politics to me as BCS supporters saying. if BCS rejects this, then you know their true intentions of actually serving SED kids!! lets hold them accountable just like we do the rest of our schools!

The District’s expectations of BMV:

- BMV amend its enrollment priorities. Students who are eligible for Free and Reduced-Price Meals (“FRPM”) and who reside within the attendance boundaries of Castro, Theuerkauf, and Monta Loma Elementary Schools and students who are eligible for FRPM and who reside within MVWSD be afforded first and second enrollment preference.

- To address the potential fiscal impacts of the inaccurate estimates, BMV is to revise its budget assumptions to match the District’s demographics (FRPM rate of 42%; English Language Learners rate of 24%; and Socio-Economic Disadvantaged rate of 35%.).

- To effectively compare academic performance to measure the expectation that BMV exceed Districtwide assessment results for all pupil subgroups by not less than five (5) percent, BMV should utilize the same benchmark and reading assessments used by the District each school year, conduct such assessments on a trimester basis, and meet assessment reporting deadlines as designated by the District.

- The majority of BMV’s Board members should reside within the boundaries of Mountain View and/or the Mountain View Whisman School District, to address potential conflicts of interest, governance concerns, and ensure local participation in BMV’s governance.

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by Bullis MV needs oversight! No free lunch on our dime
a resident of Cuernavaca
3 hours ago

Just read the expectations in district newsletter as well. Good. They totally need some oversight. So far have not earned the public's trust. Quite the opposite as far as I can tell.

Hey folks--encourage Bullis MV principal Jennifer Anderson-Rosse to accept oversight. Are we as taxpayers allowed to email her? If anyone has her official BCS email please do share. If my taxes are going to pay her salary (BTW anyone know how much that is?) then I should be able to relay my concerns.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Maria Gonzalez
a resident of Shoreline West
3 hours ago
Maria Gonzalez is a registered user.

We need to organize meetings and send out letters to preschools/aftercare programs and summer school programs. Bullis will be spending a fortune on advertising and marketing to try to enroll kids there. I can see them in their yellow t-shirts standing outside preschools,at markets and parks trying to convince parents their program will be better. Is it worth organizing a protest after our holiday break?

Time to get the word out, mobilize and get organized! Is there a current web link of a group of parents organizing against Bullis yet?

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Question
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Why is priority given to "students who are eligible for Free and Reduced-Price Meals (“FRPM”) and who reside within the attendance boundaries of Castro, Theuerkauf, and Monta Loma Elementary Schools?"

Why isn't priority given to "students who are eligible for Free and Reduced-Price Meals (“FRPM”) through out the district, no matter which neighborhood? Aren't all at-risk students equal?

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Speak out and speak up!
a resident of Bailey Park
2 hours ago

Yes please let me know where to protest if there is org or website. This is a democracy and we should speak up and exercise our basic rights. Enough is enough.

Web Link

janderson@bullischarterschool.com

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Bullis board not from Mountain View - huh?
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago

I read that majority of the new mountain view bullis school is NOT from mountain view? How many are from mountain view? Anyone know?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by correction
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago

wanted to correct my typo in my earlier post.

I read that majority of the new mountain view bullis school *BOARD* is NOT from mountain view? Is this true?

Also I read that Bullis charter school is allowed to take kids outside of Mountain View? Is this true?

Please someone correct me if I am wrong. If these are true then that seems really really wrong. I am so not OK with that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Please ban anti-charter activists
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

It appears that many of these comments are anti-charter activists from outside of the Bay Area. Moderators, please ban these comments.

Charter schools are encouraged by the state, and parents of children have a right under California law to enroll their children.

On the other hand, there is no right granted by California to prohibit other people's children from enrolling in charter schools.

Please STOP encouraging protests against a school that educates our children. We don't need outsiders encouraging divisions within our community.It's appalling they keep on posting here.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by @Please ban anti-charter activists
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
@Please ban anti-charter activists is a registered user.

@Please ban anti-charter activists

There are so many things wrong with this person's post, I don't know even know where to begin.

How do you know who is posting from outside the bay area and who is posting from inside the bay area? You don't think parents from around here can have a problem with your approach of bulldozing your way into our lives and comment in their own local newspaper?

And most importantly - this is a public forum of a NEWSPAPER for god's sake - with a freedom of speech - who are you to tell a newspaper to ban someone with views different from yours? Trump getting into your head much? (And how do I know if you aren't some ANTI-public school-accountability Betsy De Vos-paid activist? Lol.)

Is this what they teach the Bullis parents? If this is how you guys think, then our community is in a whole lot of hurt.

So I guess that answers the question posed above: Bullis in Mountain View which takes funds from the MVWSD district CAN enroll students from outside this city. I guess we will be paying for kids who are from Los Altos who have been on the Bullis Los Altos waitlists? Did everyone hear that?? Yikes.





Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by A REAL parent with REAL concerns
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
A REAL parent with REAL concerns is a registered user.

See - it ain't outside the bay area activists. Have you guys been listening to this community? It sounds like a lot of parents certainly don't think so. Don't take my word for, take if from the horse's mouth.

Parents rally against Mountain View charter school
by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

An open letter signed by a broad coalition of Mountain View Whisman School District parents is calling on Bullis Charter School to drop plans to expand into Mountain View.

The letter, sent to the board of directors of Bullis Charter School in Los Altos, argues that the charter school's leadership has failed to understand the culture and the needs of Mountain View Whisman students, and that planting a charter school in the district would further segregate schools and harm the low-income and minority students it seeks to serve.

AND

Editorial: Bullis should hit pause on Mountain View plan
by Mountain View Voice editorial board

"...But if they want to start off on the right foot and avoid a contentious relationship with Mountain View Whisman School District officials and residents -- like the one they have with LASD officials -- Bullis representatives should withdraw their petition for now and take the time to do this in a more thoughtful manner."

So you were saying...

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
21 minutes ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

"the decision came with a whole lot of strings attached, with board members and district officials demanding significant modifications to the charter petition -- the school's founding document -- in the moments leading up to approval". This makes me wonder if the Board's highly reluctant and restrictive decision to "approve" another charter school is in compliance with State law requiring proper recognition of the legal and educational rights of charter schools. Get ready for dueling lawyers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Replying
a resident of Shoreline West
18 minutes ago
Replying is a registered user.

@Question
The reason the MOU stipulated priority to FRPM residents from the attendance boundaries of Castro, Theuerkauf, and Monta Loma Elementary is because this is what Bullis explicitly called out as targeted neighborhoods in their petition.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
8 minutes ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

As a follow-up to my earlier comment (I couldn't edit in time), I think that anyone posting here who is professionally associated either with MV Whisman School Board or Bullis Charter (such as teachers, staff, or administrators) should consider themselves ethically required to declare their positions and their potential conflicts of interest.

This is not just a struggle over education. It is a struggle over scant state funding and also a tawdry power struggle over who controls education in MV Whisman.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Farm Bill Passes Congress
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,484 views

What is a Life?
By Aldis Petriceks | 2 comments | 1,419 views

Couples: All People Are Difficult, But You Shouldn’t Be Too Difficult
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 169 views

View all local blogs
 