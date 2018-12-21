Mountain View man pleads no contest to child molestation

A 30-year-old Mountain View man has pleaded no contest to child molestation charges for having sex with two underage girls he met at the youth group home in Redwood City where he worked as a counselor, prosecutors said Friday, Dec. 21.

Francis Caceres entered the no contest pleas Thursday to three felony charges -- child molestation, witness dissuasion, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a child - in a plea deal with the court in exchange for a sentence of eight years in prison, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors had sought a nine-year sentence for Caceres, who will be formally sentenced on Feb. 22.

Caceres was a counselor at Your House South, a group home run by the nonprofit StarVista, and had sex with a then-14-year-old girl there starting in December 2016, prosecutors said.

After he was arrested in January 2017, another girl who was 13 at the time and lived at the same group home also came forward and said she was a victim of Caceres, leading to additional charges being filed against him, according to the district attorney's office.