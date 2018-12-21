Federal shutdown would bring NASA Ames to a standstill

With the federal government shutdown set to start at midnight, the NASA Ames Research Center is preparing to furlough nearly all its employees and close down most operations.

With the budget impasse in Congress unresolved, NASA officials expect to furlough nearly 17,000 employees and contractors across the space agencyâ€™s facilities. At the Ames Research Park near Mountain View, this would mean just under 1,200 workers would be put on unpaid leave.

An updated NASA shutdown memo drafted earlier this week notes that a baseline of staff would be kept on hand to monitor critical operations involving space operations and security. About 44 employees would remain on the job at Ames, according to the work plan.

The shutdown would also result in the Ames Research Park closing down all tours and public access. NASA educational support would cease at local schools, and the agencyâ€™s television and web site could also go offline, according to the report.

During a similar threat of government shutdown earlier this year, the U.S. Geological Survey reported it would also need to furlough about 500 employees from the Menlo Park and Moffett Field campuses. The shutdown is also expected to close federally run parks in the Bay Area, including the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and Muir Woods.

More than 800,000 federal employees in charge of nonessential services nationwide could be affected by the furloughs. Postal service, airport security, military and emergency personnel will continue to work. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid functions are all expected to stay open, according to reports.

The experience of bringing federal services to a grinding half has become all too familiar in recent years. As recently as January, a similar budget impasse centered on immigration policy led to a three-day government shutdown.

In 2013, a budget feud over austerity measures caused a shutdown that lasted about two and a half weeks.The full cost to the national economy was estimated to be $24 billion, according to Standard & Poor.