Uploaded: Thu, Dec 20, 2018, 6:24 pm

Child porn accounts linked to local man

Mountain View man arrested for sharing hundreds of pornographic images and videos of children, police say

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Mountain View man was arrested Thursday morning after police found he was allegedly connected to social media accounts used to share hundreds of images and videos of children as young as six months old being sexually abused by adults.

The arrest, which took place at the 31-year-old suspect's place of work in San Jose around 7 a.m. on Dec. 20, caps off a monthslong investigation into accounts on Tumblr as well as Dropbox containing the illicit images and videos that began in August, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.


Marco Cordoba Alfaro
"This case is heartbreaking," Mountain View police Lt. Lt. Mike Canfield said in the statement. "It's unconscionable that any child anywhere is victimized and we will do all we can to ensure that justice is served."

The department's cyber crime unit was first alerted to the pornographic images by the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, which had found the Tumblr account used to share the images. From there, detectives were able to find a Dropbox account associated with those images that contained 300 videos of children being abused, some of whom were six months old, police said.

Detectives used a series of search warrants to link the accounts and associated email addresses to the suspect, identified by police as Marco Cordoba Alfaro. Mountain View police arrested Alfaro without incident, with help from the San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

During a search of Alfaro's home, police also allegedly found he was in possession of additional child pornography images, police said.

Alfaro was arrested on suspicion of possession as well as distribution of child pornography. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail with a bail set at $25,000, according to the Santa Clara County website.

Posted by Sad
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago
Sad is a registered user.

I wish this man had a place to go for counseling, support, and help. These individuals need a place to turn where they can work through their desires without hurting children. Sadly, our society and our medical establishments have turned a blind eye to them.

We must protect children, and the best way to do that is to provide supportive help to those who struggle â€” through no fault of their own â€” with the desire to hurt children.

