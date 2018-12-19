News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 19, 2018, 12:16 pm

Free shuttle service set to expand

Five new shuttles being added along with other upgrades

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

In response to rising ridership, Mountain View's community shuttle program, MVgo, is set to grow in 2019. Five new shuttles are being added to the free transit system, which should increase its frequency of pickups along routes around the city.

Since MVgo first launched in 2015, its ridership has increased by more than 35 percent, according to officials. The system's ridership is expected to surpass 130,000 by the end of this year.

With the expansion, the transit service will now have a total of seven shuttles. The five new shuttles will be larger, capable of taking up to 30 riders to better meet demand during peak periods.

In another improvement, MVgo is launching a new mobile app, RIDEMVGO, to allow riders to track where each individual shuttle is along its route. Previously, this feature was only available for desktop users through the website mvcommunityshuttle.com.

Starting sometime early next year, the shuttle service will also be launching a new partnership with Lyft and Uber. The ride-sharing companies will offer discounted rates for riders starting or ending in Mountain View from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers are also looking at similar partnerships for carpooling with Scoop and WazePool.

The MVgo shuttle system is funded by Google and a coalition of other local companies through the Mountain View Transportation Management Association.

Comments

12 people like this
Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago
A Talking Cat is a registered user.

This is great news! In addition to making Mountain View more accessible to those who have trouble getting around on their own, just getting more people out of their cars and using alternative transportation will be great for the environment and community.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago

Will the shuttle system finally integrate with the Palo Alto shuttles, or is this only for people trying to get to downtown Mountain View?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Nathan
a resident of Waverly Park
10 hours ago
Nathan is a registered user.

MVGo is funded by Google, and mainly serves to shuttle employees between Caltrain and the Google campus. Just look at the route map and see for yourself. Reducing Google employee drivers is a good goal, but let's also be honest with ourselves that the objective here isn't about helping the elderly get around.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by PA Resident
a resident of another community
9 hours ago

Mountain View and Palo Alto residents cross the city boundaries all the time. Any improvements to one should be done to coordinate with the other.

Even Google is buying office space in Palo Alto. We need to work together.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Ryan Stillman
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago

PA Resident, we'll work together with you once you all let us into the private park for Palo Alto residents, Foothills Park. Let's call it a show of good faith, then we can move forward. Otherwise, you only care when you can get something from us.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Rebeca Gallardo
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

If only we had some sort of agency that could coordinate transportation efforts across city boundaries in the Santa Clara Valley.

:-/

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Jack
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

It would be great to extend the operating hours earlier and later so that mountain residents can take the ride to cal train station to commute to work.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by not really sure
a resident of Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago

I had bad experience waiting for the shuttle . It takes for too long to get a shuttle.I tried to catch this shuttle twice and both the times, the wait was too long and I decided to walk and the shuttle never came even after I reached home by foot. I have no idea what kind of ppl use this so called free service which is completely useless.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Shonda - City of Mountain View
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

Hi everyone. There is some confusion with this article. There are two independent shuttle systems in Mountain View.

MVGo is funded by the MV Transportation Demand Management group made up of businesses primarily in North Bayshore. It is primarily intended for commuters, runs mostly NORTH of Evelyn, is free to anyone to use, and was intended to help with last-mile connections from bus, light rail and the train stations. The website for the MVGo Commuter shuttle service is MVGo.org. MVGo, the commuter shuttle is expanding services for 2019.

The Mountain View Community Shuttle is geared toward residential use around town and primarily runs SOUTH of Central Expressway during NON-commuting hours. It is funded by Google in partnership with the City of Mountain View. We only run electric vehicles and it was designed for people to get around the City of Mountain View without needed to drive or park in downtown. The website for that is MVCommunityShuttle.com. The Mountain View Community Shuttle is NOT expanded services for 2019.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Shonda - City of Mountain View
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

Sorry about the typos. I was trying to be quick from my phone. If you have any questions about the shuttles, you can get more information at their respective websites. Both are free for anyone to use, but they are designed to run at different times. The Mountain View Community Shuttle DOES consult and coordinate with both MVGo and VTA.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Saucebelly barbecue to pop up in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 3,378 views

Ten Tips for Teens and Young Adults to Survive a Dysfunctional Family
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 2,098 views

Farm Bill Passes Congress
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 1,289 views

What is a Life?
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 1,211 views

View all local blogs
 