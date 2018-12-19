Free shuttle service set to expand

In response to rising ridership, Mountain View's community shuttle program, MVgo, is set to grow in 2019. Five new shuttles are being added to the free transit system, which should increase its frequency of pickups along routes around the city.

Since MVgo first launched in 2015, its ridership has increased by more than 35 percent, according to officials. The system's ridership is expected to surpass 130,000 by the end of this year.

With the expansion, the transit service will now have a total of seven shuttles. The five new shuttles will be larger, capable of taking up to 30 riders to better meet demand during peak periods.

In another improvement, MVgo is launching a new mobile app, RIDEMVGO, to allow riders to track where each individual shuttle is along its route. Previously, this feature was only available for desktop users through the website mvcommunityshuttle.com.

Starting sometime early next year, the shuttle service will also be launching a new partnership with Lyft and Uber. The ride-sharing companies will offer discounted rates for riders starting or ending in Mountain View from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers are also looking at similar partnerships for carpooling with Scoop and WazePool.

The MVgo shuttle system is funded by Google and a coalition of other local companies through the Mountain View Transportation Management Association.