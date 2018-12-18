News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 18, 2018, 1:24 pm

Waymo hosts MV meeting on driverless cars

No clear date on when public pilot expected to launch

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

On the verge of wider public testing, the self-driving car company Waymo is touring Midpenisula cities to showcase its technology. On Dec. 13, the Waymo delegation came home to Mountain View to meet a packed crowd anxious to learn more about the company's driverless robot cars. Attendees heard from company officials and got a chance to look at one of its cars.

The big question on everyone's mind was "When will these be available to ride in?" But that wasn't something the Waymo team would answer. George Ivanov, Waymo public policy manager, could only say it would be "a while" before the self-driving cars would be available to the public in California. He pointed out that just days earlier, Waymo launched its paid "Waymo One" pilot for the public in the Phoenix area and said the company is watching how that program proceeds.

Since October, Waymo has been authorized by state regulators to send its vehicles out onto public streets with no human drivers on board. As the technology is being tested, California regulators are allowing autonomous car companies such as Waymo to offer the public rides in their vehicles so long as they don't charge any fees.

Waymo officials said they were finished drafting an interaction plan for law enforcement agencies. Mountain View police officials say that Waymo has offered to hold training sessions for officers.

A main theme at the Dec. 13 Waymo meeting was safety and the untapped potential for autonomous vehicles to reduce U.S. traffic deaths. Each self-driving car is equipped with an array of sensors that could detect potential hazards quicker than the human eye, Waymo officials said. In some cases, that could lead a Waymo car to drive extra cautiously to the frustration of any human drivers following behind. Often, the Waymo car is detecting potential hazards that a human driver would completely miss, Waymo officials said.

Yet there are times when even a self-driving car programmed to abide by the DMV driver handbook must break the rules. Waymo cars are designed to improvise in certain situations, such as driving with the flow of traffic or veering out of a lane to avoid construction zones. This would be cases such as when a road accident forces traffic to detour.

"For safety reasons, we sometimes break the rules. There are times when following the rules actually might impact safety," Ivanov said.

For the time being, Waymo intends to maintain ownership of all vehicles equipped with its technology. There are no plans to sell self-driving cars to individual consumers as that could present problems for ongoing maintenance, said Ellie Casson, Waymo local policy head. The company's plan for now is to operate as a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber.

"For now, we'll take you from point A to point B, but you won't be able to buy a Waymo vehicle," Casson said. "But in the future, who knows?"

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Alex
a resident of North Whisman
2 hours ago

"Often, the Waymo car is detecting potential hazards that a human driver would completely miss, Waymo officials said."

And often it's just sitting there because somebody is standing near the corner with their back to the street talking to someone else. Humans can anticipate that the person won't enter the crosswalk but Waymo can't.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by SRB
a resident of St. Francis Acres
2 hours ago
SRB is a registered user.

How do pedestrians interact with these cars? When crossing a street I always try to make eye contact with the drivers to make sure they see me. While the Waymo cars have great sensors, how can I get confirmation they "sense" me?

Also, one rule I hope these cars learn to never break is no stopping in a bike lane.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by gcoladon
a resident of Slater
2 hours ago
gcoladon is a registered user.

This is such an exciting technological development. Mountain View appears to be the world HQ of self-driving car tech and startups. I can't wait to try it out myself as a passenger.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Ten Tips for Teens and Young Adults to Survive a Dysfunctional Family
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,603 views

Farm Bill Passes Congress
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,081 views

What is a Life?
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 818 views

View all local blogs
 