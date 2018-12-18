News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 18, 2018, 12:36 pm

Man found dead in vehicle identified by authorities

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A man found dead in a vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot on Friday, Dec. 14, has been identified as 28-year-old Tracy resident William Opeta. Opeta was believed to be sleeping out of his car while working in the area.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office has not disclosed the manner of his death. Opeta was initially found at 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of El Monte Avenue. Police immediately gave assurances that there was no threat to public safety.

Opeta's family has reportedly been notified of his death.

Following reports of the death, Mountain View Mayor Lenny Siegel told the Voice that Opeta was living out of his vehicle on weekdays while working in Los Altos. Siegel said this information came from Police Chief Max Bosel.

Police officials declined to confirm this information.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Worked in Los Altos???
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

"Opeta was living out of his vehicle on weekdays while working in Los Altos."
A tragedy and a case in point, Los Altos wants bargain labor without incurring the cost of housing them. It's never their problem. If he was working in Los Altos why was he in Mountain View? We know why, zero tolerance in leafy Los Altos.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Carolyn Tangi
a resident of another community
31 minutes ago

Mr. Opeta was a resident of Mountain View until they were priced out of the city. He worked in Mountain View on Shoreline. Per family member.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by @ worked in Los Altos
a resident of another community
14 minutes ago

You can bash Los Altos, or Atherton, or Menlo Park...pick your target... or you can focus on helping your own city get healthy. Pick where you spend your energy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Ten Tips for Teens and Young Adults to Survive a Dysfunctional Family
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,603 views

Farm Bill Passes Congress
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,081 views

What is a Life?
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 818 views

View all local blogs
 