Man found dead in vehicle identified by authorities

A man found dead in a vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot on Friday, Dec. 14, has been identified as 28-year-old Tracy resident William Opeta. Opeta was believed to be sleeping out of his car while working in the area.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office has not disclosed the manner of his death. Opeta was initially found at 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of El Monte Avenue. Police immediately gave assurances that there was no threat to public safety.

Opeta's family has reportedly been notified of his death.

Following reports of the death, Mountain View Mayor Lenny Siegel told the Voice that Opeta was living out of his vehicle on weekdays while working in Los Altos. Siegel said this information came from Police Chief Max Bosel.

Police officials declined to confirm this information.